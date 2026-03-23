Leveraging technology to enhance Army readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – “This week we are hosting Soldiers with the 188th, 157th, 177th, and 174th Infantry Brigades and 4th Cavalry (Brigade)," said Chief Warrant Officer Pin Yao Chen, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command G4. "During this training, we want to focus on the importance that property accountability plays in the Army.”



Soldiers, assigned to the 85th USARSC, conducted their G4 training workshop, March 23-27, 2026, at the 78th Training Division, Joint Base McGuire, Dix, Lakehurst, New Jersey to familiarize Soldiers with new, modern systems, understand their capabilities, and identify features available for their use.



The G4 training workshop at JBMDL is one of two events hosted by the 85th USARSC, with the other workshop taking place at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Each event is divided into three phases: a general phase, a supply and services phase, and a maintenance training phase.



"I want to ensure our Soldiers understand the process for relieving responsibility, especially regarding (financial liability investigation of property loss) management,” Chen said. "I will review some of the few innovations and systems available for use, such as artificial intelligence, and go over policies and regulations to see how we can incorporate new technology into our operations.”



The training began with a presentation from Soldiers from the 83rd U.S. Army Reserve Readiness Training Center, located at Fort Knox, Kentucky.



As the U.S. Army Reserve looks to the future, technology remains a vital part of that future. According to Arebelo, training workshops like the one hosted by the 85th USARSC helps Soldiers prepare for a smooth transition into what is ahead.



"This type of training is essential for all down-trace units because it enhances and reinforces their personnel's skills, which in turn helps improve the capabilities of the 85th Support Command," said Master Sgt. Randy Arebelo, the 85th USARSC G4 noncommissioned officer-in-charge. "With these training conferences, we can equip our Soldiers with the tools they need to advance their careers. We can also provide them with information they may not have had before, helping them progress and become better individuals.”



The Central Issue Facility - Installation Support Module, the system the U.S. Army currently uses for receipt, storage, issue, exchange, and return of all authorized organizational clothing and individual equipment, is being replaced by the Soldier Equipping and Asset Management, which became operational in February of 2026.



"Considering the Internal Operating Budget and SEAM, especially as the Army is adopting this new system module, it is essential for us to understand how the system works," said Sgt. 1st Class Simon Chan, 85th USARSC G4. "We should also provide feedback to the program managers and developers, pointing out any deficiencies or features needed to enhance daily operations.”



With this training, the 85th USARSC G4 aims to familiarize Soldiers with new, modern systems, understand their capabilities, and identify features available for their use. Additionally, Soldiers can address any technical issues they encounter as they transition to new systems to mitigate setbacks Soldiers might face during the implementation period of the new systems.



"Training and workshops are not just 'nice to have' activities," said Chan. "When done properly, they become tools that boost employees, teams, and the whole organization. These technical skills help them stay in line with industry standards outside of the military and directly improve their ability to perform confidently and accurately.”