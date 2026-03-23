Mobile District to Rebuild Hancock County’s Coastline

Photo By Charles Walker | One of several beach sites in Harrison County, Mississippi, that are part of the Coastwide Beach and Dune Ecosystem Restoration Project in Waveland, Mississippi, March 10, 2026. The project is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026. It is expected to take approximately one year to complete once construction begins. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Charles Walker | One of several beach sites in Harrison County, Mississippi, that are part of the...... read more read more

MOBILE, Ala. —More than two decades after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Mississippi coast, a major restoration project is scheduled to rebuild and strengthen Hancock County's beaches and dunes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District, is leading the Coastwide Beach and Dune Ecosystem Restoration Project, a significant effort to restore approximately eight miles of the county's shoreline.

David Newell, Mobile District Coastal Resiliency Program manager, said the project to rebuild the beach and shoreline in Hancock County, Mississippi, is important not only to Hancock County and its residents, but also to USACE and the Mobile District.

"This work is part of a long-running multi-agency coastal restoration effort overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," Newell said. "The work began in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. This project represents a significant step in the ongoing effort to restore the Mississippi Coast."

The project, anticipated to begin construction in the third quarter of 2026 and last about a year, will involve placing approximately 300,000 cubic yards of sand to replenish the beaches. Following the sand placement, an estimated 170,000 native plants will be installed to help stabilize the newly formed dunes. This initiative is part of a larger, multi-agency coastal restoration effort that began in the wake of Katrina, which made landfall in Hancock County.

A 2009 planning report recommended rebuilding the damaged beaches and barrier islands along the Mississippi coast, a recommendation that was authorized in 2014. This specific project is made possible by a $77 million investment from the 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has funded numerous projects across the Mississippi coast.

"For more than two decades, our beaches have faced repeated storm impacts beginning with Hurricane Katrina," said April Shiyou, Grant Administrator with Hancock County. "As a vital part of Hancock County's economy and quality of life, our partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, is essential to restoring our coastline and protecting our communities."

The project symbolizes USACE's long-term commitment, in partnership with state and federal agencies, to creating a more resilient coastal environment. The contract for the Hancock County beach project is scheduled to be awarded in the second quarter of 2026.

This restoration represents a critical step forward in the ongoing efforts to heal the scars of past storms and build a stronger future for coastal Mississippi. The project is a testament to collaborative efforts aimed at ensuring the region's communities and natural ecosystems can better withstand future challenges.

"Hancock County was the epicenter of landfall for Hurricane Katrina and symbolizes the Corps' commitment to work with Hancock County, the State of Mississippi, and other Federal agencies and stakeholders to rebuild a stronger, more resilient community and environment for coastal Mississippi," Newell said. "The Hancock County beach project is scheduled to be awarded in the second quarter of calendar year 2026, with construction taking approximately 12 months to complete."