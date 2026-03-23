515 AMOW Spring Conference strengthens leadership, readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Joshua Messer, 733rd Air Mobility Squadron commander, engages in a group discussion during the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing 2026 Spring Conference on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 10, 2026. Commanders and senior leaders from across the AMOW’s 105 million square miles gathered to discuss strategy, readiness and increase leadership skills to further expand the capability of the Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Rapert) see less | View Image Page

Leaders from across the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for the 2026 Spring Conference, March 9–13, to strengthen leadership, align priorities and discuss strategies supporting mobility operations across the Indo-Pacific.

The conference began with theater strategic awareness sessions before transitioning into open discussions focused on strategy, policy and procedures across the wing.

On Wednesday, 515 AMOW commanders and senior enlisted leaders participated in leadership training led by retired Sgt. Maj. John Troxell, former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and retired Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Pachasa, focusing on physical, mental and emotional development in leadership roles and translation to team dynamics.

“We [were] not just in ‘receive’ mode,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, 515 AMOW command chief. Rather, Fason explained the mindset leaders should have as “What are we going to do with the experiences we have today and how do we take them forward on our journeys, both professionally and personally?”

The remainder of the week centered on the Mobility Vanguard Rodeo, a competition-based exercise designed to highlight the 515 AMOW’s commitment to readiness, integration and operational excellence within the air transportation and maintenance career fields. The conference concluded with the 515 AMOW Annual Awards Banquet at the Hale Koa Hotel, celebrating the accomplishments of Airmen across the wing and providing a fitting close to the week’s professional development and competition.

“The nation asks a lot of our Airmen and it is imperative we deliver,” said Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515 AMOW commander. “Taking the time to strengthen our teams allows our Airmen to execute with confidence and provide durable throughput at scale, no matter where the mission takes us.”