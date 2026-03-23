New Representative named for Grissom’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

Citizen Airmen put aside their civilian careers and say goodbye to their families to support missions all around the world, but who supports them? At Grissom, it’s Master Sgt. Jami Lancette, Grissom’s newest Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program representative.

Lancette brings 16 years of military service and experience to the YRRP.

Over the years, she has served the 434th Air Refueling Wing in various capacities; serving as the Development and Training Flight chief, a safety specialist, and a public affairs specialist.

“The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program is designed to promote the well-being of our military members and their support system by connecting them with valuable resources before, during and after deployment,” said Lancette.

The YRRP was established in 2008, following the National Defense Authorization Act, with a mission to assist in the transition from military to civilian life for reservists during their deployment cycle.

“Our members frequently live far from their home station and their fellow Airmen, the period of reintegration after deployment is particularly crucial for when they return home,” Lancette said.

A key component of the program are the frequent organized events.

Reservists who have been deployed for 90 days or more, or at least 90 days accumulated during a 24-month period, are eligible to attend three YRRP events, along with their families. The events are hosted in various destinations; the next event is scheduled May 15 – 17, 2026, in Orlando, Florida.

“By going to the Yellow Ribbon events, they are connected with valuable resources to help not only members but their families as well,” said Lancette. “Members attend the events, where they can access information on financial and legal benefits, education and training opportunities, fitness, health care information, and so much more.”

The new YRRP representative’s first experience with the program was when she was a senior airman. At the time, she was a public affairs specialist and had been tasked with photographing one of the events.

“The profound sense of connections among members from across the nation was inspiring to me and quite remarkable,” she said. “My hope is to have as many members attend the events and benefit from what it truly has to offer.”