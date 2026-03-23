Tri-Border Town Hall - Mar. 16, 2026

Photo By Aryan Zarinkhesht | Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux in Brunssum hosted a quarterly Tri-Border Town Hall for the community. The event brought together senior leaders from multiple commands across the Tri-Border region to provide updates and address community concerns. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Aryan Zarinkhesht | Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux in Brunssum hosted a quarterly Tri-Border...... read more read more

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Leadership from U.S. Army Garrison Benelux in Brunssum hosted a quarterly Tri-Border Town Hall for the community. The event brought together senior leaders from multiple commands across the Tri-Border region to provide updates and address community concerns.

Updates from the Deputy Garrison Manager

Devin Rupert, USAG Benelux in Brunssum deputy garrison manager, opened the Town Hall by welcoming attendees and explaining the format of the event, which includes updates from senior leaders across the Tri-Border community and an open forum for questions.

Rupert addressed current global events, noting that while there are no specific threats directed at Europe or the local area, community members are reminded to remain vigilant and practice proper personal and operational security by reporting suspicious activity to local law enforcement, notifying supervisors and security personnel of any concerns and by following the principle "see something, say something".

Rupert also highlighted two ongoing surveys.

The Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) Survey which is conducted every three years to help determine the COLA for future personnel, closes on March 31!

The https://celsurvey.com/ArmyHousingSurvey.htm is open now through May 1, 2026. If you didn't receive a link in your email, you can follow the link to learn more. This is a confidential survey and allows residents to provide feedback and improve housing.

April was highlighted as a key awareness month for several campaigns including Month of the Military Child, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, Alcohol Awareness and the Army Emergency Relief Campaign. Community members are encouraged to participate in events supporting these initiatives.

School and Child and Youth Services Updates

Courtney Westhoff, School Liaison Officer (SLO) and Middle School / Teen (MST) Center director, provided updates on Child and Youth Services (CYS) programs and events.

CYS is currently seeking volunteers for basketball, soccer, baseball, cheerleading and volleyball. Volunteers may receive discounts for participating children. Learn more about being a https://brunssum.armymwr.com/programs/volunteers-coaches through Brunssum MWR.

Registration for the https://brunssum.armymwr.com/calendar/event/cys-golf-clinics-enrollment-open/7109153/106039 and https://brunssum.armymwr.com/calendar/event/start-smart-baseball-registration-open-cys/7211289/108033 is now open. Register through Parent Central Services in building H-602.

The Youth Sponsorship Program matches incoming and outgoing youth with sponsors at their gaining installation so they can learn more about their new community. Contact the school liaison officer at nlslo@army.mil to sign up.

Spring Break is fast approaching, contact https://brunssum.armymwr.com/categories/cys-services to find out what camps your student is eligible to attend!

Upcoming events:

April 18: Month of the Military Child https://brunssum.armymwr.com/calendar/event/momc-colorful-run/7215506/108294

April 24 - 25: Joint Base lock-in for students at SHAPE, Brussels and Brunssum at the HUB (more details to follow).

May 6: Summer Programs Sneak Peak Block Party (save the date - more details to follow).

Education Center Updates

Nicole Hatfield, Education Center specialist provided an overview of available services.

College advising for Service Members and their families

GI Bill guidance

College reps are available every Tuesday

Testing services

Classroom reservations

Contact the education center or visit them in building 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., across from Army Community Service.

Security Office

Gail Holt, USAG Benelux security manager, outlined services related to background checks and fingerprinting. Fingerprinting services are available for volunteers, immigration purposes and professional licensing for medical staff). Fingerprinting is located in bldg. 8 on the second floor.

SHARP Program

Sarah Daley, Sexual Harassment Assault and Response Prevention (SHARP) program victim advocate, introduced herself and current services. As she is currently in-processing, it is recommended to contact the SHARP hotline for immediate assistance. Once she completes her required training she will be available to assist the community. Visit the SHARP program page on the USAG Benelux website to learn more.

Family Advocacy

Byron Wiley, Family Advocacy Program (FAP) Manager, discussed ongoing programs and initiatives.

Wellness Wednesday is held every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the HUB. Open to all NATO and U.S. ID cardholders, the program addresses topics such as self-care, stress management, parenting and couples communication. The program is currently in-person but a virtual option is under consideration.

The FAP is currently looking for Emergency Placement Care providers. Contact byron.a.wiley4.civ@army.mil for more information.

AFNorth School

Judy Allen, AFNorth School director, provided updates focusing on the school and community.

The recent school play, James and the Giant Peach, featured around 85 students from grades three to six. There was a strong community and parent involvement with student art displays highlighted as well.

The Department of Defense Education Activity is gradually transitioning to the Department of War Education Activity.

There is a new director arriving from Ohio who is retired from the Air National Guard, an educator and a coach.

Q1: What is AFNorth doing to solve the issue of bus transportation during school events? A1: Concerns should be submitted via email to document issues and address them with the contractor. The school will look into any issue submitted and follow up. Submit concerns to mailto:judith.allen@dodea.edu.

U.S. National Military Representative - JFC Brunssum

Col. Jason Lojka, JFC Brunssum National Military Representative, provided updates for U.S. personnel in the Netherlands.

An updated Newcomers Guide will be available soon. Limited hard copies are available but digital versions will be provided to incoming personnel.

Personnel are encouraged to implement personal safety and force protection measures by blending in with the local population and avoiding identifying markers such as vehicle stickers, yard signs and flags outside the home.

There is a Tri-Border Community Calendar available via email with events through AFNorth Schools, the Benelux, CYS and JFC Brunssum. Reach out to your leadership chain to learn more and stay in the know.

NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen updates

Lt. Col. Matthew Lamar provided updates on behalf of NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen leadership.

Effective immediately, uniform wear off-base is strictly prohibited. This applies to commuting from home to office.

The West Gate on GK (back gate) is now open on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

470th Air Base Squadron

Tim Hershberger, 470th Air Base Squadron director, provided updates on Air Force support services.

Vehicle registration will be opening earlier and the Child Development Center (CDC) will now open at 7:15 a.m.

Full passport services are available for both official and tourist passports.

ICE comments are encouraged and reviewed regularly, you can submit both positive comments and comments or concerns for improvements here.

Employment Opportunities

There are several employment opportunities available on Geilenkirchen Air Base. Search and apply through USA Jobs.

Upcoming Events

April 16: Tri-Border Job Fair from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the E3A Conference Center on GK

May 8: Military Spouse Appreciate Day from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the MNFRC on GK Community organizations are invited to provide donated raffle baskets

You can find more events through the Tri-Border calendar and the Bison Round Up

Coast Guard Updates

Capt. Mark Neeland, Coast Guard Activities Europe commanding officer, provided updates for Tri-Border personnel.

The Department of Homeland Security is currently under a lapse in appropriations, Coast Guard operations are limited to mission-essential only activities with active duty personnel continue to be paid. The overall impact is minimal but personnel are awaiting a resolution.

Medical Clinic Updates

Lt. Col. Alexander Bedard, provided updates on behalf of the 852d Medical Squadron.

Mental Health Services are now available for adult sponsored dependents, appointments can be made by calling +49 2451 993378.

Due to staffing shortages, the laboratory will close at 2 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, a new technician is expected to arrive in late April.

Community Bank

Taja Huske, Community Bank manager, introduced available financial services for the community. Community Bank services are available for all military members, civilians and contractors and include U.S. dollar and euro accounts, IBAN accounts for local payments and direct debit for rent, utilities and bills.