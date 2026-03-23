Photo By Frank Kaminski | Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to...... read more read more Photo By Frank Kaminski | Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Tristan Bosman, a technical project manager for lightweight weapons research, design, test and evaluation at NUWC Division, Keyport. Tristan is known for his leadership in developing and delivering new technological capabilities for the Fleet. (U.S. Navy Graphic/Released) see less | View Image Page

NUWC Division, Keyport Employee Spotlight: Tristan Bosman Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sustaining our warfighting advantage requires a dedicated team of experts committed to Fleet readiness. Among these experts is Tristan Bosman, a technical project manager for lightweight weapons research, design, test and evaluation at NUWC Division, Keyport. Tristan is known for his leadership in developing and delivering new technological capabilities for the Fleet.



“He's a go-getter who's willing to take on the weight it takes to get the job done, and I've always found him to be a great Keyporter who has the best interests of both Keyport and his customer in mind at all times,” said his supervisor.



A coworker added, “Tristan's a very competent engineer, but I'd say where he really excels is in his leadership roles. He values gathering his team's inputs, and he cares about the way that information is presented to stakeholders and the end users.”



A Bellingham, Washington native, Tristan became passionate about engineering at a young age. “As a kid and young adult, I found enjoyment in understanding how things work and why they work,” he said. After finishing high school, he earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Montana State University.



While studying at MSU, he attended a career fair where he met a recruiter from Keyport and interviewed for a production acceptance engineer position. He wanted to return to Washington State after finishing school and was intrigued by the work at Keyport, based on what he had heard from family members who had also worked there, so he accepted the offer. Shortly after completing his degree in May 2016, he moved back to Washington and began working at Keyport.



Tristan went on to become a Foreign Military Sales technical project manager/country manager, a role in which he managed international programs for various weapon systems. In 2024, he began his current position as a research, design, test and evaluation technical project manager.



Tristan’s leadership in the research, design, test and evaluation of advanced weapons systems for the Fleet directly supports the first and second Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Strategy Lines of Effort: “Accelerate Force Generation” and “Generate Readiness.”



Outside of work, Tristan enjoys skiing, mountain biking, motorcycle riding, and spending time with his girlfriend and his two dogs, a husky named Atë and a black lab pit mix named Luna. He also has a variety of creative hobbies, including knife making, sandcasting and woodturning.



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Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport is headquartered in the state of Washington on the Puget Sound, about 10 miles west of Seattle. To provide ready support to Fleet operational forces at all major Navy homeports in the Pacific, NUWC Division, Keyport maintains detachments in San Diego, California and Honolulu, Hawaii, and remote operating sites in Guam; Japan; Hawthorne, Nevada; and Portsmouth, Virginia. At NUWC Division, Keyport, our diverse and highly skilled team of engineers, scientists, technicians, administrative professionals and industrial craftsmen work tirelessly to develop, maintain and sustain undersea warfare superiority for the United States.