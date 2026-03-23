7ATC Commanding General recognizes Good Neighbors

Photo By Jacqueline Haderlein | Gudrun Williams of Burgbernheim/Buchheim, and Georg Schimmel of Herrieden received the 2026 “Good Neighbor Award” from Brigadier General Terry Tillis, 7ATC Commanding General, on March 25, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jacqueline Haderlein | Gudrun Williams of Burgbernheim/Buchheim, and Georg Schimmel of Herrieden received the...... read more read more

Grafenwöhr, Bavaria – Ten long standing friends and partners of the U.S. Army in Bavaria and Franconia were honored with the “Good Neighbor Award” by Brigadier General Terry Tillis, 7ATC Commanding General on March 25, 2026, in celebration of their exceptional contributions fostering German-American relations and supporting U.S. military members and their families.

Brigadier General Terry Tillis, Commanding General of the 7th Army Training Command (7th ATC), and Command Sergeant Major Paul Fedorisin presented the awards alongside U.S. Consul General Dr. James Miller and USAG Ansbach Garrison Commander Colonel Aaron Southard.

The “Good Neighbor Award,” first introduced in 2021, recognizes individuals whose commitment to good neighborliness has significantly enhanced the quality of life for U.S. service members, civilian Americans, and their families stationed in Germany. Brigadier General Tillis emphasized the importance of these civil-military relationships, stating, “Without their support, we cannot fulfill our mission, which contributes to global security. Our civil-military relations are an important local component of international cooperation.”

The two individuals who were nominated and chosen from the Ansbach area are:

Georg Schimmel Georg Schimmel has been a cornerstone of German-American collaboration in Herrieden. Since 2019, he has played a pivotal role in organizing the annual German-American Partnership Shoot between USAG Ansbach and Herrieden in Oberdachstetten. His efforts include coordinating professional shooting clubs, tracking scores, organizing the hand-painted Schützenscheibe, and serving as the liaison between the garrison and the city of Herrieden.

Beyond the shooting event, Georg has united the Herrieden community through his involvement in local traditions such as Kirchweih, Altstadtfest, and the Laser Shooting event organized by his shooting club and the city. His consistent generosity, community spirit, and dedication to fostering cross-cultural camaraderie make him a deserving recipient of the “Good Neighbor Award.”

Ms. Gudrun Williams Ms. Gudrun Williams has dedicated 50 years to serving Soldiers and their families. After retiring as the Patient Liaison at the Storck Health Clinic, she continued to support Soldiers and their families by accompanying them to German medical appointments, providing empathetic assistance and professional explanations to ease their experiences.

Ms. Williams is also an active member of the German-American community. She volunteered for many years at Ansbach Elementary School as a reliable classroom aide and now spends every Saturday at the Bleidorn Library with her husband, Maurizio, contributing their time and energy to the community.

One of her many behind-the-scenes efforts include maintaining a memorial for an Army spouse who tragically lost her life in a traffic accident near Illesheim and caring for the flower beds near Bleidorn Library, replanting and decorating them each season to enhance the space for the community.

The “Good Neighbor Award” ceremony highlighted the enduring partnership between the U.S. Army and its Host Nation communities, celebrating the individuals who strengthen these ties through their selflessness and dedication. Brigadier General Tillis concluded, “These honorees exemplify the spirit of collaboration and friendship that defines German-American relations. Their contributions are invaluable, and we are deeply grateful for their support.”