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    NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER PALM BEACH, FLORIDA

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2026

    Story by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter aircraft from the Continental U.S. NORAD region intercepted a general aviation aircraft over Palm Beach, Florida, on March 29, 2026.

    The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

    During the intercept, NORAD aircraft dispensed flares, which may have been visible to the public. The flares were used to draw attention from or communicate with the pilot. Flares are employed with the highest regard for safety, burn out quickly and completely, and pose no danger to people on the ground.

    Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

    NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

    Aircrews are reminded to verify all FAA NOTAMs, especially in the National Capitol Region and Mar-a-Lago regions.

    For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 15:47
    Story ID: 561506
    Location: US
    Web Views: 225
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING TEMPORARY FLIGHT RESTRICTIONS OVER PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, by 2nd Lt. Tyler Turnmire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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