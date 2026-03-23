Photo By Melanie Casineau | Members of the 104th Fighter Wing sit during an FAA Instructor of the year ceremony for Retired Chief Master Sergeant Galen Wilson., Westfield Technical Academy Aviation Instructor, March 4, 2026, Barnes Municipal Airport, Westfield, MA. Wilson was a former member of the 104th Fighter Wing, who was honored as the FAA Northeast Instructor of the Year. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Melanie J. Casineau) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Melanie Casineau | Members of the 104th Fighter Wing sit during an FAA Instructor of the year ceremony...... read more read more

Former member of the 104th Fighter Wing honored as the FAA Northeast Instructor of the Year Story by Melanie Casineau, 104th FW/PA

BARNES AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Westfield, MA-Retired Chief Master Sergeant Galen Wilson, a former member of the 104th Fighter Wing, was honored as the FAA Northeast Instructor of the Year on Thursday, March 4, 2026, at Barnes Municipal Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Wilson was asked to launch the aviation program on August 8, 2015. Hired as an aviation instructor, he developed the curriculum from the ground up, ensuring it met the standards required to become a Department of Education–certified program.

“I was hired in August and had just three weeks to get the program up and running so students could begin in September,” said Wilson. “Being part of the 104th Fighter Wing taught me how to manage time and work effectively.”

Wilson served as the program’s sole instructor until 2019. Today, the program is FAA-certified and stands as the only Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) program in New England, one of just three in the country. It is also the only program of its kind offered within a vocational school setting.

Wilson credits much of the program’s success to the foundation he built during his time with the 104th Fighter Wing, as well as the strong partnerships that continue to support it. These collaborations provide students with high-quality instruction and hands-on experience as they work toward earning their Airframe and Powerplant certification while still in high school.

“The 104th has always supported us,” Wilson said. “Whether it’s giving students an up-close look at the jets or showing them the work airmen do in the field, they get a truly unique experience.”

Retired Lieutenant General Leon Scott Rice, former Director of the Air National Guard, attended the event to congratulate Wilson.

“Galen made history by serving as a Chief Master Sergeant for nearly 34 years,” Rice said. “Chiefs bring people together, they make things happen. That’s why we have this program here. It’s been an incredible accomplishment for our community.”

In addition to founding the program at Westfield Technical Academy, Wilson helped establish a similar program at Franklin County Technical School, expanding opportunities for students interested in aviation maintenance careers.

Massachusetts State Representative Kelly Pease also attended and spoke at the event.

“This program opens doors for students and creates real opportunities for their future, and that’s because of your leadership,” Pease said.

Westfield School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, a longtime colleague and friend of Wilson, also shared his thoughts.

“Sometimes people are simply born to teach,” Czaporowski said. “That’s what we have at Westfield Technical Academy. Twelve years ago, we only offered General Airframe. Now we also have the Powerplant program. It has grown tremendously, is in high demand, and has expanded into other districts. We couldn’t be more proud.”

Upon successful completion of the program, students are qualified to become federally certified aviation maintenance technicians with general and airframe ratings.

The Aviation Maintenance Technician program reached another milestone on October 17, 2025, when it received FAA certification to teach powerplant, making the program fully complete.

“These kids will walk across the stage at graduation with an FAA license, 38 college credits, “said Wilson