African Land Forces Summit debuts industry track in Rome, connecting defense leaders with tech investors

Photo By Spc. John Garcia | Burundi Maj. Gen. Jean Claude Niyiburana, Burundi National Defence Force, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Eric Haas, commander at the National Ground Intelligence Center, demo tech at industry booths during the African Land Forces Summit in the African Land Forces Summit 2026 (ALFS26), Rome, Italy, March 23, 2026. The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), on behalf of the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, will host the African Land Forces Summit 2026 in Rome from March 22–24. The event brings together senior African military leaders, global industry innovators, and investors to strengthen regional security through new partnerships and technologies. Under the theme “Empowering shared security through intelligence, innovation, and industry,” the summit is designed to bridge the gap between defense institutions and the private sector, moving beyond traditional procurement to emphasize dual-use technologies and non-traditional partnerships. (U.S. Army Spc. John Garcia) see less | View Image Page

ROME, Italy -- U.S. Army Southern European Task Force\, Africa (SETAF-AF) hosted the African Land Forces Summit 2026 in Rome\, Italy\, March 22-24\, bringing together land force commanders from nearly 40 African nations\, partner nations\, industry representatives\, capital investors\, and academic thought leaders for two days of dialogue on shared security challenges. Sponsored by the U.S. Army Chief of Staff, ALFS 26 centered on the theme "Empowering Shared Security Through Intelligence, Innovation and Industry." For the first time in the summit's history, a dedicated Industry Technology Pavilion ran concurrently with military plenary sessions, giving African defense leaders direct access to small technology companies and investors presenting emerging dual-use solutions. "The 2026 African Land Forces Summit in Rome represents a significant milestone as a U.S. Army-led forum intentionally designed to connect African senior leaders with global industry expertise," said Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, SETAF-AF. "As the first U.S. Army summit of its kind to emphasize the integration of dual-use technology and capital investors with African land forces, we are looking beyond traditional procurement models to address an evolving security environment through mutual defense and innovation." Four plenary sessions guided summit discussions: Defining the Threat in Africa, moderated by Chidi Blyden; Intelligence-Driven Operations, moderated by Dr. Daisy Muibu; Drone Use and Counter-Drone Use, moderated by Dr. Nate Allen; and Industrial Base Collaboration, moderated by Mvemba Dizolele of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Throughout the two days, land force commanders engaged with subject-matter experts on the range of threats facing African partners, intelligence-sharing approaches, unmanned systems tactics, and opportunities for defense industry collaboration on the continent. "Our goal is to create an environment where meaningful exchanges between defense leaders, industry innovators, and investors lead to tangible cooperation, shared responsibility, and a more secure future for both America and the African continent," Gainey added. Rome marked the first time the summit has been held in Europe. Previous summits have been hosted across Africa and the United States, including Accra, Ghana (2025), Livingstone, Zambia (2024), and Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire (2023). SETAF-AF, headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, hosted the 2026 edition on behalf of the U.S. Army Chief of Staff. ### Media contact: setaf_mediarelations@army.mil | Follow: #ALFS | www.army.mil/africa