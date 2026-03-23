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    US-Thai Alliance Strengthened by Military Engagements

    US-Thai Alliance Strengthened by Military Engagements

    Photo By Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins | Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, led a...... read more read more

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Story by Russell Dodson 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII – In a demonstration of the enduring relationship between the United States and Thailand, Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense for the Royal Thai Armed Forces, led a delegation to the headquarters of U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) for a meeting with Australian Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia, USARPAC's Deputy Commanding General for Strategy and Plans and staff, March 25, 2026.

    The meeting focused on the critical importance of alliances and partnerships in navigating the complex landscape of the Indo-Pacific.

    Both leaders emphasized that joint training and exercises are paramount to increasing interoperability.

    This sentiment is the driving force behind long-standing exercises like Cobra Gold, which began in 1982 as a bilateral drill and has since evolved into the largest joint multinational military exercise in mainland Asia.

    Cobra Gold, along with other exercises such as Hanuman Guardian, serves as a testament to the practical application of the U.S.-Thai partnership, enhancing the capabilities of both nations to respond to a wide spectrum of challenges.

    As our oldest treaty ally in Southeast Asia, Thailand's partnership is vital for the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    This recent dialogue builds upon this legacy of cooperation.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 22:16
    Story ID: 561492
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, US-Thai Alliance Strengthened by Military Engagements, by Russell Dodson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    US-Thai Alliance Strengthened by Military Engagements

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    usarpac
    thai-armed-forces
    thai-chod

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