NAVFAC Hawaii awards $249 Million Civil Engineering Contract

Your browser does not support the audio element.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii has awarded a $249 million firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), architect engineering contract to HDR Engineering, Inc., Honolulu for civil engineering projects within the NAVFAC Hawaii area of operations (AOR).

The work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps installations at various locations within the NAVFAC Hawaii AOR. The contract will provide for civil design and engineering services.

“Awarding this civil engineering contract strengthens mission readiness and ensures resilient infrastructure for our warfighters and their families,” said Andrew Hunt, executive officer for NAVFAC HI.

The work includes, but is not limited to, Military Construction Documentation (DD Form 1391), functional analysis and concept development workshops, design charrettes; design-build request for proposal construction documents; design-bid-build request for proposal or final design construction documents; engineering studies and reports including site engineering investigation, topographic survey, geotechnical investigation, hazardous material survey, munitions of explosive concern survey, cost and schedule risk analysis; comprehensive interior design; collateral equipment buy packages; and post construction award services. The five-year contract is expected to be completed by March 2031.

The contractor was chosen under the authority of 40 U.S. Code 1101 et. seq (Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 36) procedures in obtaining the highest qualified architect-engineer firm with demonstrated competence and qualifications.

HDR Engineering, Inc. is being awarded a task order in the amount of $3,000 to satisfy the minimum guarantee.

The contractor was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with four offers received. NAVFAC Hawaii, based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii serves as the contracting activity. (N62478-26-D-5043).

NAVFAC Hawaii's mission is to plan, build, and maintain quality, sustainable facilities through contracting, engineering, environmental, planning, public works, real estate, and utilities services to supported commands and other federal agency customers in the state of Hawaii.