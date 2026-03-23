LAMAT 2026: Guyanese, U.S. Air Force dental expand care, enhance readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter | A U.S. Air Force Reserve dentist administers local anesthesia to a pediatric patient at Cheddi Jagan Dental School in Georgetown, Guyana, March 18, 2026. During the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission, Air Force dental teams focused on preventive care and early intervention to address issues before they progress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter | A U.S. Air Force Reserve dentist administers local anesthesia to a pediatric patient...... read more read more

U.S. Air Force dental teams are delivering care in fast-paced clinics across Guyana, treating high volumes of patients alongside host-nation providers during Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026.

The mission combines patient care with operational readiness by placing Airmen in real-world, resource-constrained environments. Working in shared treatment spaces with Guyana Ministry of Health providers, U.S. and partner-nation teams exchange knowledge, adapt to constraints and build the relationships required for future operations.

Across clinical sites, dental teams are addressing high demand for care, with many patients presenting with advanced dental decay and infection. Efforts are focused on procedures that reduce pain, control disease and restore function while maximizing the number of patients treated.

“We have three dental teams here focusing on high-impact, essential procedures such as fillings, extractions, prophylactic cleanings and rapid triage for patients presenting with acute pain and infection,” said Lt. Col. Puneet Pande, 349th Medical Squadron dentist. “In this resource-limited setting, access to advanced and preventive dental care is limited, so we prioritize relieving pain, controlling disease and restoring basic function for as many patients as possible.”

Operating in a partner-nation clinical environment requires teams to adjust to limited equipment and supplies, reinforcing skills associated with contingency operations.

“Working in a partner-nation clinic enhances our medical readiness by requiring us to adapt quickly,” Pande said. “Resources are limited, so we have to improvise and still deliver effective care under austere conditions. It strengthens our clinical decision-making, flexibility and teamwork, skills that directly translate to deployed or contingency environments.”

Care is delivered through integrated teams, with U.S. and Guyanese providers coordinating patient flow, sharing treatment spaces and collaborating throughout procedures.

“We’re working side-by-side with Guyanese providers,” said Pande. We’re coordinating patient triage, sharing treatment spaces and exchanging techniques in real time. It’s a true two-way exchange. We gain experience working in a resource-constrained environment, while they benefit from additional capacity and exposure to our clinical practices. Together, we’re strengthening skills, improving patient care and building lasting partnerships.”

For host-nation providers, collaboration reinforces shared approaches to care and professional exchange.

“There’s not a right or wrong way, just different ways of doing the same thing,” said Dr. Rushaim Taylor, a Guyanese dental surgeon. “I got to show him my way, and he explained his. We were talking through the different steps and learning from each other. All in all, it was a good experience, I’m glad you guys came and I look forward to seeing you again.”

The exchange extends to dental assistants and technicians, supporting clinic operations and efficiency.

“It’s been really nice,” said Kimberly Moore, a dental assistant. I’ve had a lot of fun. Everybody’s been nice, very helpful. We were able to share how we improvise with what we have, especially with sterilization and managing equipment between patients,”

Sustaining operations in a resource-constrained environment requires continuous adjustment to processes and equipment limitations.

“The biggest challenges are limited supplies and equipment,” said Pande. “We don’t always have the materials we’re used to, so we have to adapt and develop alternative techniques. For example, we don’t have high-suction evacuation systems, so patients have to rinse and spit between steps. It slows us down, but we adjust and continue providing care.”

In addition to treatment, teams incorporate preventive care and patient education to support longer-term outcomes and reduce future demand.

“We focus heavily on patient education—explaining the causes of cavities and encouraging patients to return for preventive care. Many patients are unaware of available services beyond emergency treatment. During procedures, we also try to provide additional care, like sealants and fluoride treatments, to protect other teeth and reduce future issues.”

LAMAT provides a platform for interoperability and strengthens professional relationships between U.S. and partner-nation providers.

“Missions like LAMAT 2026 are important not only for immediate care, but for building trust, strengthening partnerships and improving interoperability with host-nation providers,” said Pande. “They enhance long-term readiness and prepare teams to operate effectively in diverse, resource-constrained environments while fostering lasting professional relationships.

"This mission is very meaningful to me," added Pande. "I have a personal connection to the region, as many people in Guyana share a similar cultural background to mine. That connection makes patient interactions even more special. Seeing the impact we have—helping people out of pain and improving their quality of life—is incredibly rewarding. It’s been an incredible experience. I’m grateful to be part of this mission and hope to continue participating in future LAMAT missions. The relationships built here—both with host-nation providers and fellow team members—are something that stays with you long after the mission ends."