Friendship and Service: A Chance Meeting Lends a New Lease on Life

Photo By Gary Edwards | David Lin, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy base civil engineer, sits outdoors at...... read more read more Photo By Gary Edwards | David Lin, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy base civil engineer, sits outdoors at Travis Air Force Base, California, March 25, 2026. Lin received a lifesaving kidney transplant in December 2025, facilitated by his close friend Amy Larson, enabling him to return to duty as a member of Team Travis. (U.S.) Air Force Photo by Gary Edwards) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A kidney donation between Department of War colleagues highlighted the meaning of service before self after a chance meeting years earlier led to a lifesaving outcome.



David Lin, 60th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy base civil engineer, first met Amy Larson, Joint Munitions Command ammunition case manager, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during the Department of Defense Executive Leadership Development Program in August 2019. At the time, neither realized the significance of that brief introduction.



Their connection began during a guided reflection exercise at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, Virginia, where participants were encouraged to consider the meaning of sacrifice.



“We were asked to speak to the person beside us and have a conversation about sacrifice and what it meant to us individually,” said Lin. “Out of all those people, we happened to be sitting next to each other. There was no planning. It just happened.”



As one of 48 participants in the yearlong program, Larson remained alongside Lin throughout recurring training events across the United States and overseas, allowing that initial conversation to grow into a lasting friendship.

“The program lasted about a year, and we spent a lot of time together,” said Lin. “We traveled to places like Boston, Korea and Hawaii for training about a week each month. When you go through something like that, you build real connections. We shared the same values, the same sense of purpose, and we both loved food.”



Even after the program concluded, their connection continued and developed into one of mutual professional support, reinforced through regular communication and collaboration.



“When I had logistics challenges shipping military equipment, he offered help and contacts,” said Larson. “That’s just who he is.”



That foundation of trust would later take on far greater meaning as their professional relationship evolved into a close personal bond.



In 2022, Lin’s sister’s kidney began to fail, creating an urgent need for a transplant and shifting his priorities both personally and professionally.



“He was excited about an opportunity in Hawaii,” said Larson. “Then he told me he withdrew his name because his sister was ill and needed a kidney transplant. That changed everything.”



As Lin navigated the uncertainty surrounding his sister’s condition, Larson began to consider how she could help.

Without hesitation, Larson asked about compatibility and volunteered to explore becoming a donor.



“She didn’t hesitate,” said Lin. “She flew out to California, went through testing at Stanford and was a match.”

Although Lin’s sister ultimately received a kidney from another donor, Larson’s willingness to step forward reinforced the strength of their bond.



“She had already done more than anyone could expect,” said Lin. “But she stayed close.”



In 2025, Lin’s kidney function declined significantly, and doctors informed him he would soon need a transplant.

“Amy stepped forward again,” said Lin.



“I’m still here,” said Larson. “I want to help.”



Subsequent testing confirmed Larson was a match again, though Lin initially struggled to accept the risks involved.

“At first, I told her no,” said Lin. “It’s a huge sacrifice. But she believed in it deeply.”



Medical evaluation ultimately led doctors to pursue a paired kidney exchange, allowing Larson’s donation to support another patient while prioritizing Lin for a compatible transplant.



Larson donated her kidney Dec. 19, 2025, and Lin received his transplant days later.



As Lin prepared for surgery, members of Team Travis provided support and encouragement, reinforcing the strength of the community around him.



“Going into my surgery, it was scary. There’s no way around that,” said Lin. “But I felt incredibly supported. My leadership, my command team and my coworkers all reached out and made it clear I wasn’t facing this alone.”

Leaders at multiple levels emphasized the importance of focusing on recovery, Lin added, ensuring he had the time and space needed to heal.



Reflecting on the experience, both said the journey reinforced a broader understanding of service within the Department of War civilian workforce.



“This really reinforced that people matter,” Lin said. “Relationships matter, and sometimes the connections you make, connections you never expected, can change your life completely.”



For Larson, the experience reshaped how she defines service.



“Working in the Department of War, I’ve learned that service means showing up for one another in our most vulnerable moments, whether in uniform or as a civilian,” said Larson. “Seeing a leader face such a challenge made me realize I had the power to change his story.”



“Service comes in many forms,” she added. “For me, it was a chance to give a friend a second chance at life, and I’m honored to have been able to do it.”