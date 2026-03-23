Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield partners with City of Savannah to host Gold Star Families

Photo By Kelsie Steber | City of Savannah Mayor, Van Johnson, takes a picture with Gold Star Families during Savannah Salutes: A Gold Star Tribute & Celebration of Life Friday, March 27, 2026, at the American Legion in Savanah, Georgia. Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and the city partnered to recognize families whose loved ones passed away while serving in our armed forces. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kelsie Steber | City of Savannah Mayor, Van Johnson, takes a picture with Gold Star Families during...... read more read more

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in partnership with the City of Savannah hosted Savannah Salutes: A Gold Star Tribute & Celebration of Life Friday, March 27, to recognize families whose loved ones passed away while serving in our armed forces.

“This is an annual event, however, this year we are trying to do something different because the partnership between the City of Savannah and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield has grown so much,” said Kalona Barker, Army Community Service specialist. “So, we really wanted to highlight the city to appreciate our families, not just the Army.”

Attendees started their day visiting the American Legion near Forsyth Park to eat lunch, hear from different veteran’s groups, and learn about resources available to them. Then they took a trolley tour taking in the beauty and history of the city while stopping at different places along the way.

For many families, this day served as a way to connect and build relationships with those who have gone through similar experiences.

“It feels good to be with other families,” said Marvaline Tilles, a Gold Star spouse. “Sometimes we are forgotten, so just being together, breaking bread, and enjoying the day feels good. We can also have conversations and meet new friends.”

Tilles said her husband was born and raised in Brazil, then adopted at age 11 and came to America. They met in college, got married, and had two girls together. Although she lost her husband in 2015, she said he is “sweet, loving, and most amazing human being.”

The event was open to Gold Star Families, which are the immediate relatives of U.S. military members who died in the line of duty, and Surviving Families, which are the immediate relatives of service members who died in non-combat related incidents.

The families concluded their day with a dinner and formal recognition of their sacrifice and thanks from installation leadership.

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Survivor Outreach Servicesprogram serves families across all services from the Southeast, including 45 counties in the state of Georgia and two counties in South Carolina.

To learn more about the SOS program, visit https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/survivor-outreach-services/index.html