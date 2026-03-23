DM hosts a Senior Selects Professional Enhancement Seminar

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. — The 355th Wing hosted a Professional Enhancement Seminar to prepare newly selected senior master sergeants for the transition into one of the Air Force’s most demanding leadership roles March 25–27, 2026.



Designed as a voluntary, locally developed program, the seminar provides senior selects with real-world perspectives, leadership tools and operational insight to better lead Airmen, strengthen mission readiness and support the evolving demands of the force.



“As your rank increases, so does your influence,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Robert Davis, 355th Contracting Squadron senior enlisted leader and one of the seminar’s project officers. “You have to understand the bigger picture, but you still remain very tactical, empowering people and translating that vision down to Airmen.”



Instructors emphasized the importance of balancing strategic understanding with effective execution at the tactical level, ensuring leaders remain connected to their Airmen while navigating broader mission priorities.



The course also fostered networking and collaboration across units, allowing participants to build relationships with key leaders across the installation.



The seminar featured a keynote address from Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force (11th) David J. Campanale, who shared his perspective on senior enlisted leadership. He encouraged senior selects to think strategically, lead with intention and use their increased influence to drive mission success while taking care of Airmen.



“At the end of the day, we wanted to create a raw and unfiltered experience,” said Senior Master Sgt. Eric Partlow, 355th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department deputy fire chief and one of the seminar’s project officers. “It’s about preparing them for that transition and giving them the tools to be successful as they step into a greater span of control.”



The seminar also included perspectives from senior enlisted leaders with experience across different parts of the Air Force, including basic military training, helping participants better understand the newest generation of Airmen and how to lead them effectively.



“In my role, I can show them the Airmen they’re receiving, their skill sets, how they’ve been developed, and how to adapt their leadership to be more effective,” said Chief Master Sgt. DaMarcus Forney, 331st Training Squadron senior enlisted leader.



The curriculum aligns with the 355th Wing’s priorities of readiness, lethality and taking care of Airmen, reinforcing the expectation that senior leaders must balance mission execution with people-focused leadership.



“They’ll leave here with more tools in their toolbox,” said Forney. “Now it’s on them to apply those tools and lead at the next level. This isn’t about the next rank; it’s about becoming a better leader, a better person and giving back to the Air Force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:01 Story ID: 561477 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM hosts a Senior Selects Professional Enhancement Seminar, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.