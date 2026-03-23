Strategic Alliance: Nebraska National Guard and Tanzania Formalize State Partnership

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania — In a move that significantly expands U.S. security cooperation in East Africa, military leaders from the Nebraska National Guard and the Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces officially formalized their partnership on March 12, 2026.





The historic ceremony, held in Dar Es Salaam, centered on the signing of a formal letter of intent by General Jacob John Mkunda, Chief of Defence Forces for the Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces and Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, the Nebraska Adjutant General. The agreement marks Tanzania’s official entry into the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, a relationship that has been developing since early 2024.





The proceedings were overseen by several high-ranking officials: The Honorable Minister of Defence, Dr. Rhimo Nyansaho, U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Andrew Lentz, as well as senior and military and civilian leaders from both nations.





“It is a great privilege welcoming you [the U.S. delegation] here,” Nyansaho said. “This ceremony represents a significant milestone in the continuing relationship between our two countries and militaries.”





U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Andrew Lentz emphasized that the day represented more than a bureaucratic milestone.





“Today, we don’t just sign a document — we strengthen a friendship and forge a partnership that will benefit our nations for years to come,” Lentz said. “The fact that we are here today, that we signed the agreement, that the Minister and generals are present among these many witnesses, is proof that we have succeeded. We are now ready to move forward together, making our countries safer, stronger and more prosperous.”





Lentz further noted that while security is the primary focus, the "Nebraska connection" offers unique opportunities for collaboration with the state's leading institutions in agriculture, health research and higher education.





The formal signing is the culmination of years of groundwork, including the Justified Accord exercises of 2025 and 2026 and a senior leader visit to Nebraska by Tanzanian officials in May 2025.





For Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, the partnership is already bearing fruit on the ground. Prior to the ceremony, Strong visited various sites where Nebraska and Tanzanian personnel were already working in tandem.





“It is my firm belief that all successful partnerships must be based upon shared respect, shared commitments and shared friendship,” Strong said. “I have seen this firsthand over the past two days as I’ve visited Lugalo Military Hospital and seen our doctors working side by side to treat Tanzanian citizens and as I traveled to Msata Military Training Base where our soldiers are sharing best practices to hone tactical skills.”





Strong pointed out that both Nebraska and Tanzania face similar hurdles in emergency management, disaster response, military preparedness, modernization, public health and regional security.





“Through these efforts, we will continue to be stronger together,” Strong added, using the Swahili phrase: “Nguvu kwa pamoja.”





The State Partnership Program is a Department of Defense initiative that has been building international relations for over 30 years. Managed by the National Guard Bureau and guided by State Department foreign policy, the program currently includes 107 partnerships with 116 nations.





Tanzania now becomes the third official partner for the Nebraska National Guard, which has participated in the State Partnership Program since its earliest days when it was selected with the Texas National Guard to develop a partnership with the Czech Republic in 1993.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 16:34 Story ID: 561475 Location: TZ Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strategic Alliance: Nebraska National Guard and Tanzania Formalize State Partnership, by SSG Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.