MICC NCO earns AUSA writing award, showcasing tactical expertise and acquisition reform

Courtesy Photo | Mission and Installation Contracting Command’s Staff Sgt. Mykola Iudin receives the Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) Daniel K. Elder Writing Award presented by Elder (right), the 12th command sergeant major of the Army Materiel Command and Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza (left), the 19th command sergeant major for the Army Material Command during a ceremony at the AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition in Huntsville, Alabama, March 25, 2026. Iudin received the award for best article in the Junior Noncommissioned Officer category for his submission, “Acquisition Reform: Treat it like war.” see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.— A Mission and Installation Contracting Command noncommissioned officer was recognized for excellence in professional writing and Army contracting during a ceremony March 25, 2026, at the https://s7.goeshow.com/ausa/globalforce/2026/attend.cfm in Huntsville, Ala.

Staff Sgt. Mykola Iudin, assigned to MICC–Fort Stewart, Georgia, in the 904th Contracting Battalion, earned the https://ncohistory.com/documents/Dan_Elder_Biography.pdf Writing Award for best article in the Junior Noncommissioned Officer category. Elder, the 12th command sergeant major for the Army Materiel Command helped present the award named in his honor, March 25 in Huntsville, Alabama alongside Command Sgt. Maj. Jacinto Garza, the 19th command sergeant major for the Army Materiel Command. Organized by the https://www.ausa.org/ (AUSA), the event took place during their annual symposium.

“This award and recognition at forums like AUSA Global Force underscore the indispensable role noncommissioned officers play in driving Army readiness at scale,” Garza said. “This honor reflects how our Strong Sergeants think critically, write effectively and deliver disciplined execution, apply tactical and technical expertise, and help advance innovation across the force—ensuring our commands remain postured to meet evolving operational demands.”

According to Garza’s Strong Sergeant’s initiative, Strong Sergeants are a leaders who are: physically, mentally and emotionally fit; tactically and technically proficient; an expert in maintaining military equipment; and administratively ready—medically, financially and organizationally.

Iudin’s winning article, “Acquisition Reform: Treat it like war,” calls for the Army to approach acquisition reform with wartime urgency, emphasizing the need to overcome processes that have historically been too slow, costly and complex. Drawing on lessons from past reforms and modern battlefield innovation, including Ukraine’s rapid and decentralized approach, the article underscores the importance of speed, adaptability and empowered decision-making in today’s operational environment. It also highlights ongoing efforts such as expanded acquisition flexibilities, additive manufacturing, Middle Tier Acquisition and the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative as key steps toward a more agile, combat-relevant contracting enterprise.

Currently deployed to Żagań, Poland, as part of Contracting Detachment B, 904th Contracting Battalion, under the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Iudin brings both tactical and technical expertise to the mission. He previously deployed to Poland in 2019 as a 92A, automated logistical specialist, and now serves as a 51C contract specialist—leveraging more than 10 years of service and operational experience to deliver responsive contracting support in a dynamic environment. His ability to integrate sustainment knowledge with contracting execution directly enhances readiness for supported forces.

“This writing award is a great honor, and I am grateful to the leaders and teammates of the 904th Contracting Battalion who helped me grow as a Soldier and writer,” Iudin said. “It motivates me to keep writing, inspire others, and drive acquisition reform forward for our nation’s readiness.”

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command is a subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command, which falls under U.S. Army Materiel Command. The MICC comprises three brigades, nine battalions and 35 contracting offices across 34 locations worldwide. Together, MICC organizations deliver responsive and responsible contracting support to installations and operational units worldwide—ensuring Soldiers have the resources needed to train, deploy and fight.

According to Sgt. Maj. Angelina Hayes, sergeant major and senior enlisted adviser for the 904th Contracting Battalion, Iudin’s recognition underscores both his ability to provide deep analysis to complex issues and the strength of the professional culture within the formation.

She said, “Staff Sgt. Iudin’s paper demonstrates a thoughtful analysis of the future of acquisition, and his research reflects the strong learning culture fostered within the 904th Contracting Battalion.”

The MICC is led by Commanding General Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole, the deputy to the commanding general, and Command Sgt. Major. JennyAnne Bright, the MICC command sergeant major and senior enlisted advisor. Bright also attended AUSA Global and the award ceremony.

“Excellence in Army contracting starts with competent, disciplined NCOs who understand both the mission and the responsibility entrusted to them,” Bright said. “Staff Sgt. Iudin’s achievement epitomizes the Strong Soldiers concept, reflecting the strength of our NCO corps and their ability to think critically, communicate effectively and deliver solutions that directly contribute to Army readiness.”

Iudin’s recognition underscores the enduring importance of strong NCOs who not only execute the mission but also shape the future of the force through ideas, leadership and a commitment to excellence.

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of the Army Contracting Command and the Army Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.