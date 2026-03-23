Task Force SAFE transferred to Middle East District

Photo By William Farrow | A Task Force SAFE electrician unlocks a panel to conduct an inspection at Tower 22 (Rukban), a small logistics base in northeastern Jordan near the Syria-Iraq border. see less | View Image Page

Photo By William Farrow | A Task Force SAFE electrician unlocks a panel to conduct an inspection at Tower 22...... read more read more

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REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- A mission of the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville’s Ordnance and Explosives (OE) Directorate’s Global Operations Division has transferred to a U.S.-based U.S. Army Corps of Engineers organization supporting operations in the Middle East.

Originally activated in August 2008 to address a spike in fatal incidents in Iraq, Task Force SAFE (Safety Actions for Fire and Electricity) remains active through ongoing contract cycles to protect U.S. service members in the region’s contingency environments.

Designed to identify and mitigate urgent electrical and fire hazards in facilities occupied by U.S. and coalition forces, Task Force SAFE has identified and mitigated thousands of fire and electrical hazards since its inception, specifically targeting issues that led to a spike in fatalities on military bases in the region.

The program was very effective throughout the CENTCOM AOR since inception, reducing electrical fire incidents by 94% and electrical shock incidents by 92%, reducing the number of fatalities to zero.

Key functions and objectives of Task Force SAFE will continue with electrical safety inspections and hazard mitigation as top priorities.

Eduardo Granados, OE Directorate’s Global Operations program manager, said the move coincides with streamlining efforts to enhance operations in the region.

In August the Headquarters USACE officially realigned mission oversight of USACE operations in support of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOC) from the Transatlantic Division to the Southwestern Division.

Following the transition, the Middle East District and the Expeditionary District are continuing operations under the leadership of the Southwestern Division.

“We’ve had this service contract supporting U.S. Army Central in a contingency for the last 12 years,” Granados said. “Now the mission will belong to the Southwest Division’s Middle East District.”

The Middle East District has had a longstanding presence in countries such as The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Lebanon, and Israel providing engineering and construction services for a wide range of U.S. and foreign customers.

Ralph Campbell, Ordnance and Explosives Directorate chief, said the TF SAFE mission has made a direct, life-saving impact.

“From resolving generator faults that energize a forward operating base's main gate to its original mission preventing electrocutions in the CENTCOM AOR, Task Force SAFE has been instrumental in protecting our warfighters—all while operating in warzones,” Campbell said.

Huntsville Center’s Global Operations Division, within the Ordnance and Explosives Directorate provides global support for ordnance, munitions and explosives of concern (MEC) in support of military construction (MILCON), active ranges and training lands and environmental support services for Combatant Commands, Component Commands and any other U.S. agencies in support of contingency operations, steady state operations Teams of program and technical specialists are often forward deployed to establish an in-country presence and to provide project oversight and are supported in the rear by technical experts, engineers and contracting personnel.