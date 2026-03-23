ISU Air Force ROTC cadets tour the 185th ARW

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman | U.S. Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet 1st Lt. Nathan Hyman, a cadet of Detachment 250 and a construction engineering major at Iowa State University, puts on augmented reality gear at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, March 25, 2026. The cadet and others were able to visit the unit to engage aspects of the 185th’s missions and the military environment outside the schoolhouse context. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman) see less | View Image Page

Prospective future leaders from Iowa State University’s Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps visited the 185th Air Refueling Wing this week.

The cadets toured the unit and met with enlisted Airmen and officers across a variety of career fields to immerse themselves in a military environment away from the schoolhouse setting.

Visits to military installations are a regular part of the ROTC curriculum and their professional development as officers.

Lt. Col. John Cacic, AFROTC Detachment 250 Commander, explained that these visits to military installations are invaluable for cadets.

“At the university, cadets can talk to the cadre and hear our story,” explained Cacic, “but they get to see a much different perspective here and get to interact with enlisted personnel.”

Touring began with cadets splitting into groups to visit the Operations Group’s Boom Simulator where they tried their hands virtually at the 185th’s aerial refueling mission.

The other group visited the unit’s burgeoning Contingency Response Squadron and simulated tactical room clearing operations in augmented reality.

After lunch, 185th officers gathered with the cadets for questions and conversations about their careers and experiences in the military.

Cadet 1st Lt. Nathan Hyman, a construction engineering major, said it was a great opportunity to step into the military setting.

“It’s super-sweet and unique,” he exclaimed.

The tour concluded with tours of the maintenance hangar and security forces.