Airmen and Marines team up to train the next generation of warfighters

MARINE CORPS RECRUITING DEPOT, PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. - The next generation of mission-ready professionals enhanced their leadership competencies with guidance from the U.S. Marine Corps during an Airman Leadership School field training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina, Mar. 17, 2026.

Instructors from the Joint Base Charleston Airman Leadership School partnered with instructors at the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot to create a joint-force phased training approach that enables students to apply the leadership concepts learned throughout the course in a facilitated, dynamic environment.

“It's important for me, and the leadership role I am in right now to develop subordinates to their max potential and to challenge them,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Brandon Hawkins, MCRD Parris Island assistant operations officer. “We have to challenge their ability to lead.”

The phased training exercises included reaction, endurance and confidence courses designed to test the servicemembers' critical thinking skills whilst building their teamwork and communication abilities within the framework of what is also taught to Marines.

Included in the 12 problem-solving scenarios were obstacles such as a weaver course, a tall rope ladder, and an ammo and gas can run that tested their ability to perform effectively within a unit.

The idea to reincorporate this partnership into future curricula stemmed from U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kaitlyn Patton, 628th Force Support Squadron ALS commandant, who had worked with the MCRD previously.

“Prior to becoming the Commandant, I had the opportunity to provide medical support for the Citadel Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps detachment when they undertook the leadership challenges at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island,” said Patton. “Knowing this was an opportunity that could benefit our students, I sought to seek a similar partnership for the Airman Leadership School.”

Throughout the course of the realistic training scenarios, the next generation of multi-capable leaders were challenged to communicate effectively and execute the task at hand in a taxing environment, all while operating as a unit.

“The warfighters in today’s military are set to face challenges yet to be fully understood,” said Patton. “Our future success is dependent on their ability to adapt to the situations they are faced with and lead their units to mission success.”

Joint Base Charleston stays dedicated to working interoperably with fellow service branches to cultivate the next generation of joint warfighting leaders with the physical and mental skills to lead a force that will be ready to face any conflict in order to defend our homeland.