Fort Polk unveils Medal of Honor Center honoring heroes

Photo By Porsha Auzenne | From left: Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Paparella, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation employees Jeremy Norris and Eric Tindall, Director of Plans, Transportation, Mobilization and Security Mark Leslie and Garrison Commander Col. Adam J. Barlow cut the ribbon to the Louisiana Medal of Honor Event Center March 25, Fort Polk, La. (U.S. Army photo by Porsha Auzenne) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Porsha Auzenne | From left: Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Paparella, Directorate of Family and...... read more read more

FORT POLK, La. — Fort Polk unveiled its Louisiana Medal of Honor Event Center March 25 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military decoration, awarded for acts of extraordinary bravery “above and beyond the call of duty” in combat.

March 25 was selected to commemorate the first presentation of the medal in 1863, linking its historic origins to the recognition of today’s recipients.

The newly repurposed center will serve as a special events venue for promotions, change-of-command ceremonies and hail and farewells, while honoring 31 Medal of Honor recipients connected to Louisiana or the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

“We’re here for two reasons: to remember 31 Medal of Honor recipients and to dedicate this building to their sacrifice,” said Col. Adam J. Barlow, Fort Polk garrison commander. “Today we pause to honor all service members, past and present, who have received this great honor.”

Since the medal’s creation, more than 40 million service members have served in the U.S. armed forces, but only 3,533 have received the Medal of Honor — underscoring its rarity.

Louisiana has strong ties to that legacy, with 31 recipients connected to the state through birth, service or training. Their names are memorialized across Fort Polk, including streets, facilities and memorials. The ceremony concluded with guests touring the new center and its displays.

Streets Palmetto Terrace: Sgt. Emanuel Stance (E. Stance Loop); Sgt. Hulon B. Whittington (H.B. Whittington Court); Cpl. Hampton M. Roach (H.M. Roach Court); Pfc. Milton Arthur Lee (M.A. Lee Street); and Pfc. James H. Diamond (J.H. Diamond Street). Dogwood Terrace: 2nd Lt. Lloyd H. Hughes (L.H. Hughes Street) and 1st Lt. Douglas B. Fournet (D.B. Fournet Court). Maple Terrace: 1st Sgt. Homer L. Wise (Wise Street); Col. John R. Kane (Kane Street); and 1st Lt. Edward R. Schowalter (Schowalter Street). Bellrichard Avenue: Pfc. Leslie A. Bellrichard.

Facilities Sgt. William Henry Johnson (Sgt. Henry Johnson Main Post Exchange); Master Sgt. Gary L. Gordon and Sgt. 1st Class Randall D. Shughart (Shughart-Gordon Training Complex); and 1st Lt. Samuel Woodfill (Woodfill Hall, also home to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk headquarters).

Memorials at Honor Field Pfc. Milton Lee Olive III, Capt. William D. Swenson, and Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins.

To learn more about all 31 Louisiana Medal of Honor recipients and their service, visit https://home.army.mil/polk/about/medal-honor.

To learn more about the Louisiana Medal of Honor Event Center, visit https://polk.armymwr.com/programs/fort-polk-Louisiana-Medal-of-Honor-Event-Center.