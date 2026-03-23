NAVFAC Northwest Welcomes Marine Veteran and NAVFAC Expert as New Business Director

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest welcomed Tony King as its new Business Director (BD). A native of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, King brings a wealth of experience from his 23-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps and a decade of service with NAVFAC.

King enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1990 and later received his commission as a second lieutenant in 2001 after graduating from the University of Maine. Throughout his military career, he served as a basic rifleman, artilleryman, and manpower officer, with combat deployments in support of Operation Restore Hope and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

His time as an enlisted Marine fundamentally shaped his approach to leadership.

"As an enlisted Marine, I served with a lot of great people who cared deeply about the mission and for each other," King said. "I observed first-hand how the quality of leadership directly impacted them. I carry that lesson with me today as a civilian leader. Treating people well and leading them effectively is paramount."

As the NAVFAC Northwest BD, King serves as the senior civilian leader responsible for overall business operations within the command. He provides leadership continuity across transitions of military leadership, serves as the commanding officer’s principal strategist and business advisor, and works to advance organizational effectiveness and mission readiness through strategic planning, business analytics, and integrated resource management.

“Tony came highly recommended from many NAVFAC employees across the enterprise,” said Capt. Preston Taylor, NAVFAC Northwest commanding officer. “With each interaction, I’ve grown more and more confident that we picked the right person for the right job at the right time.”

After retiring from the Marine Corps, King joined NAVFAC Washington in 2016, where he served as Director of Command Services, Director of Strategy and Future Requirements, and eventually as Business Director. This marks his second time in the BD role, and he brings a nuanced understanding of the command's diverse requirements.

"The Navy Regions have different sets of priorities, which means each NAVFAC command must balance their capabilities differently," King explained. "What was important for me at NAVFAC Washington will not always be what I need to focus on at NAVFAC Northwest."

Looking toward the future, King acknowledges potential challenges but views them as opportunities for growth and innovation.

"Our primary challenge is to think differently about resourcing, especially when it comes to staffing," he said. "We need to increase productivity through prioritization and automation. Prioritization will allow us to focus on what is truly important. Automation will allow each person in our command to focus on their expertise and outsource the routine tasks that sap our energy."

King holds a Master of Arts in Defense and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College. Off-duty, he is involved in his local church, enjoys cycling and kayaking, and reads military history.

Professionally, he is excited to work with the NAVFAC Northwest team and tackle projects that deliver more immediate capabilities directly to the Fleet. Personally, he is eager to explore his new home in the Pacific Northwest.

"I grew up in Maine, and while I will always love my home state, there is so much to love about the Pacific Northwest as well.” King said. "The mountains, trees, and waterways remind me of home, and that’s really cool."

King resides in Port Townsend, Washington, with his wife and children. He says his family is what keeps him grounded. "To them I’m just dad,” King said. “That’s all I am when I come home after work, and all I will be when I eventually retire from the Navy. I try to remind myself of that every day."