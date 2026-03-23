20 AF bolsters professional development, reinstates Crucial Learning program

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – The Twentieth Air Force Professional Development program is proud to announce the reinstatement of two highly effective learning courses, “Crucial Conversations for Mastering Dialogue” and “Getting Things Done,” designed to equip Airmen with the skills needed to thrive in today's complex and demanding environment. These courses are now available to all personnel across 20 AF, offering powerful tools for enhancing communication, productivity, and leadership.

The decision to bring back these courses comes at a critical time, as the strategic landscape demands Airmen who are not only technically proficient but also adept at navigating interpersonal challenges and managing workloads.

"The skills taught in these courses are force multipliers," said Master Sergeant Keyandra Morrison, 20 AF professional development manager and additional duty first sergeant. "In our high-stakes mission environment, clear communication and effective management are not just 'nice-to-have' skills; they are absolutely essential for mission success and for the well-being of our Airmen. We are excited to bring these proven programs back to our team."

Crucial Conversations for Mastering Dialogue

The "Crucial Conversations" course tackles the very situations that can make or break a team: conversations where stakes are high, opinions differ, and emotions run strong. The course provides a framework for creating a "Pool of Shared Meaning" where all parties can contribute their ideas candidly and respectfully, avoiding the common pitfalls of "Silence" (withholding valuable input) or "Verbal Violence" (compelling others to a point of view).

Participants will learn to:

Get Unstuck: By using the CPR (Content, Pattern, Relationship) model to identify and address the right issues.

Master My Stories: By separating facts from interpretations and challenging unproductive narratives.

State My Path: By sharing their perspective honestly and respectfully using a "Facts, Story, Ask" approach.

Make It Safe: By building a climate of mutual purpose and respect, even when discussing sensitive topics.

"This course is about turning disagreement into dialogue and results. By mastering these skills, Airmen can foster a climate of trust and collaboration, improve decision-making, and strengthen relationships at all levels of command.



Getting Things Done (GTD)

The "Getting Things Done" course, based on the world-renowned methodology by David Allen, offers a practical system for managing the constant flow of information and tasks. The GTD framework is designed to help individuals achieve a state of "mind like water," allowing for greater focus, reduced stress, and increased productivity.

The course is built around the five core skills of the GTD methodology, remembered by the acronym CORE:

Capture: Collecting all incoming tasks, ideas, and commitments into a trusted system.

Clarify: Processing captured items to decide the next action.

Organize: Parking reminders and information in the right places.

Reflect: Regularly reviewing commitments to stay on track.

Engage: Making trusted choices about what to do in the moment.

GTD isn't only about getting things done. The real promise of GTD is efficient engagement. It is productivity with presence and purpose. By implementing GTD, Airmen can gain control over their workload, reduce the feeling of being overwhelmed, and dedicate more mental energy to their most important tasks, both at work and at home.

The reinstatement of these Crucial Learning courses represents a significant investment in the professional and personal growth of our Airmen. By equipping them with these crucial skills, 20 AF is not only enhancing individual performance and well-being but also strengthening its teams and overall mission readiness.

Airmen interested in attending these courses are encouraged to contact their unit Task Management Tool (TMT) manager.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 12:17 Story ID: 561448 Location: WYOMING, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20 AF bolsters professional development, reinstates Crucial Learning program, by Capt. Jacqulyn Noffsinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.