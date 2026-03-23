Guatemalan Officials Visits USS Nimitz during Southern Seas 2026 Deployment

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaron Wills | Guatemalan distinguished visitors observe flight operations on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, March 26, 2026. Nimitz is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2026 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the region through joint, multinational and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaron Wills) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) hosted a visit by senior Guatemalan military and civilian officials, to include Gen. Martinez, chief of defense, while deployed to the 4th Fleet area of operations, March 26.

Martinez was accompanied by John M. Barrett, charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Guatemala, as well as other senior officials from the Guatemalan government and ministry of defense.

The visit was one of many planned opportunities for distinguished visitors to observe aircraft carrier operations during U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Southern Seas 2026 deployment.

While aboard, Martinez and Barrett met with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Cassidy Norman, commander of Carrier Strike Group 11, and Capt. Joseph Furco, commanding officer of Nimitz. The leaders discussed the Southern Seas 2026 mission and the strong maritime partnership between Guatemala and the U.S.

Visitors were also able to observe flight operations from Nimitz’s flight deck.

Southern Seas 2026 marks the 11th iteration of the exercise to the region since 2007. Like the previous deployments, Southern Seas 2026 is designed to foster goodwill, strengthen maritime partnerships, counter threats, and build the U.S. Navy’s team alongside partner nation maritime services.

During the deployment, the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (NIMCSG) is scheduled to conduct passing exercises and operations at sea with partner nation maritime forces as the ships circumnavigate the continent of South America.

NIMCSG consists of the Nimitz, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9, and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101).

USNAVSOUTH/FOURTHFLT is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces improving regional unity and security.

Learn more about USNAVSOUTH/4th Fleet at https://www.fourthfleet.navy.mil, https://www.facebook.com/NAVSOUS4THFLT and @NAVSOUS4THFLT.