Photo By Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman | Gene Renney, 88th Air Base Wing pest management specialist, treats the exterior of the USO building for ants at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 11, 2026. Through regular inspections and facility treatments, the pest mangagement team eliminates potential disease-carrying insects and rodents that could impact the readiness of personnel stationed at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo Tech. Sgt. Warren D. Spearman Jr.) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Warren Spearman | Gene Renney, 88th Air Base Wing pest management specialist, treats the exterior of the...... read more read more

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The Bug Stops Here: WPAFB’s Smallest Mission-Critical Team Published March 27, 2026 By Tech. Sgt. Warren D. Spearman Jr. 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- While thousands of personnel report to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) daily, a small but essential team of six specialists, who behind the scenes works to ensure the installation remains safe and operational. The base pest management office, a specialized unit within the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron, manages wildlife and insect populations across the sprawling landscapes of both Area A and Area B.

For this six-person crew, every day is different. Their mission is a constant balancing act between reactive calls and proactive maintenance. On any given morning, the team may be found humanely trapping and relocating "uninvited guests" such as groundhogs, skunks, raccoons, rats, and insects that can damage infrastructure or pose health risks.

Their duties extend to the very edges of the installation. The team regularly patrols the fence lines for the entire base and patrols the open fields to spray for invasive weeds. This ensures that overgrowth doesn’t compromise security or flightline operations.

“Pest Management doesn’t spray chemicals just to spray,” said William Williams, supervisor of the pest management section. “We must identify the pest first prior to selecting the proper Integrated Pest Management method to resolve the issue.

Beyond vegetation control, the team serves as a primary defense against smaller threats:

Infrastructure Protection: Spraying for insects such as mosquitoes, hornets that can compromise the structural integrity of buildings.

Mission Readiness: Keeping fields clear to prevent rodents and insects from interfering with daily operations.

Event Support: Each year, they prep the grounds for the Air Force Marathon, spraying for weeds and clearing out hazards like ground hornets to ensure a safe course for thousands of runners.

“Pest management prioritizes by target pest and what affects the mission,” Williams said. “Insects and rodents are a higher priority because they are known possible disease carriers. Trapping nuisance wildlife is next, and last is applying herbicides, except for the flightline and fence lines. Those two areas are higher priorities for safety and security reasons.”

Whether they are securing a perimeter or safeguarding a marathon route, the WPAFB entomology office remains a critical force in keeping the base running smoothly.

To keep the base running smoothly and pest-free, here is how personnel can take action:

Primary Step: Work directly through your Facility Manager to submit an official work task for pest control services.

Alternative Contact: If your Facility Manager is unavailable, contact CE Customer Service directly at 937-257-3131 to submit your task.

General Inquiries: For any additional information or specific questions, you can reach the team at 937-257-3593.