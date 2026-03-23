Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— National Defense University President Vice Adm. Peter Garvin delivers...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns | NEWPORT, R.I.— National Defense University President Vice Adm. Peter Garvin delivers a lecture to students, staff and faculty at the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) onboard Naval Station Newport, March 25, 2026. The lecture, titled “Enhancing Joint Warfighting Education,” emphasized the importance of ensuring Professional Military Education prepares the joint warfighter by creating within them an asymmetric cognitive advantage to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns) see less | View Image Page

Vice Adm. Garvin returns to U.S. Naval War College for discussion about military education Your browser does not support the audio element.

Vice Adm. Peter Garvin, now president of the National Defense University (NDU), returned to the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) on March 25 to deliver a lecture on the subject of warfighting in military education. Garvin, then rear admiral, served as the president of the Naval War College from 2023-2024.

At the NWC and at NDU, Garvin sharpened the focus on delivering Professional Military Education that prepares the joint warfighter to outthink, out-decide, and outfight our adversaries, by creating within them an asymmetric cognitive advantage to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and win decisively in war. Garvin is a strong advocate for an education that prepares graduates for the full spectrum of conflict. He often stresses the fact that “we don’t educate for the sake of education, we educate in order to guarantee our National security.Or more directly, to fight and win.”

This core philosophy was at the center of Garvin’s tenure at the NWC. During that time, the school launched its core Perspectives on Modern War (PMW) course; executed multiple critical research and analysis efforts, including two Chief of Naval Operations Futures wargames; provided planning assistance to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) following the October 2023 Hamas attacks against Israel; and facilitated the largest, most complex Global series wargame ever conducted in support of U.S. Pacific Fleet (PACFLT).

“It's truly an honor and pleasure to welcome Vice Adm. Garvin, the 58th PNWC,back to the U.S. Naval War College, where today we had an opportunity to recognize everything he did for this institution as president and everything he continues to do forjoint professionalmilitary education,” said current NWC President Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, who took over for Garvin in August of 2024. “Perhaps most importantly, our students, staff and faculty had the benefit of engaging with the admiral again, to learn from this experienced warfighter and apply his insights into their education and their careers moving forward."

The 1995 Association of Naval Aviation Pilot of the Year, Garvin went on to serve as the commanding officer of the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8; commander of Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 10; Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group; and commander of Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) before reporting to the Naval War College.

During his visit, Garvin participated in the unveiling of his official portrait, which is oil-on-canvas and painted by artist Ellen Cooper. In compliance with federal law, the NWC presidential portraits have been funded by the nonprofit Naval War College Foundation since 1973.

Dr. Dave Kohnen, Captain T.B. Kittredge Historian at the Naval War College and professor in the College of Maritime Operational Warfare, coordinates the production of the presidential portraits. He said Garvin was posed near the Training Station Road bridge leading to Gate 1 at Naval Station Newport, with many of the war college’s most iconic buildings, including the castle-like 1892 Luce Hall, in the background.

Kohnen said that location was selected because World War II Fleet Adm. Ernest J. King was famously photographed in that same location.

“The Garvin portrait stands out as being one of our very best, I think,” Kohnen said.

Founded in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage.