Leading From Every Angle | Barksdale Airman’s Journey comes Full Circle

Photo By Gabrielle Terrett | Lt. Col. Michael Minamyer smiles while standing in front of a B-52 Stratofortress at...... read more read more Photo By Gabrielle Terrett | Lt. Col. Michael Minamyer smiles while standing in front of a B-52 Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, March 24, 2026. After enlisting in the Air Force as an aircraft maintainer in 1996, Minamyer quickly climbed the ranks, earned his commission, and became a weapons system officer. Now, the commander of the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He completed the Air Combat Command’s Maintenance Course for Operations Commanders, making him both a Master Navigator and aircraft maintenance officer – a rarity in the Air Force Reserve Command. see less | View Image Page

As a child, Lt. Col. Michael Minamyer remembers watching jets soar over his hometown of Tucson, Arizona. Surrounded by model airplanes and inspired by the nearby Pima Air and Space Museum, he dreamed of one day taking to the skies himself.



He couldn’t have known then that decades later, he would not only fly—but help lead the very mission that once inspired him.



In 1996, he began his dream as an A-10 Thunderbolt crew chief. In 2005, he became a B-52 Stratofortress weapons systems officer, then returned to maintenance. Now, he serves as the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron commander.



This uncommon journey—from enlisted maintainer to aircrew member and now squadron commander—has given him a unique perspective and advantage in the world of military aviation.



“With his expanded role, Lt. Col. Minamyer offers AFRC and the 307th Bomb Wing a leader who truly represents the idea of a multi-capable Airman,” said Lt. Col. Millard Matthews, III, 307th Operations Group Commander. “His background allows him to integrate maintenance and operations in a way that improves readiness, strengthens teamwork, and accelerates problem solving.”



As part of his preparation for command, Minamyer recently completed the Air Education and Training Commands Aircraft Maintenance Officer Course – Bridge at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March 2026. The month-long training equips leaders with skills to oversee maintenance operations and emphasizes the importance of developing and investing in Airmen.



“It’s eight hours every day of learning how to become an aircraft maintenance officer,” Minamyer said. “But more importantly, it’s about leading our younger officers—building them up to become future commanders.”



For Minamyer, it wasn’t just the information that was taught that stood out to him, but also the enthusiasm and experience of his instructor.



“Honestly, from day one, it was probably the best course I’ve had in 30 years,” he said. “The instructor brought both enlisted and officer perspectives together in a way that really made it click.”



His completion of the course adds to an already diverse background that directly strengthens mission execution. As a master B-52 radar navigator, former formal training unit instructor, and now aircraft maintenance officer and squadron commander, Minamyer brings a rare ability to translate between aircrew and maintainers—improving communication, efficiency, and overall aircraft readiness.



“I would go to the briefings in the morning, and if there were any questions about the aircraft maintenance, or any kind of aircraft problems,” he said. “I’m able to provide that information on the spot, which we didn’t have before.”



While maintainers, flyers, and operations members each have their own set of responsibilities and concerns, the B-52 mission remains the same–a reality that Minamyer has experienced for 30 years.



He also emphasized the value of having a multifaceted leader who can bring teams together to focus on shared outcomes.



“The most important thing to me is building that teamwork between ops and maintenance,” said Minamyer. “Once you do that and start working with the details of scheduling and getting planes off the ground, it just works better.”



Through his leadership, Minamyer isn’t just maintaining the B-52—he’s also strengthening the collaboration and communication that keep the mission moving forward. His completion of the course, combined with his dedication to continuous professional development, serves as an example for Airmen across the 307th Bomb Wing.



“We’ve got one heck of a mission that we’re doing, and you need full-time leadership in place,” he said. “So, I think for our wing and for AFRC, you’re going to see a lot more of our Airmen going to these classes.”



As Minamyer continues to be a symbol of Citizen Airmen greatness, his leadership leans on him even more now for his knowledge of the mission.



“He has already proven that he can step into unfamiliar territory and excel, and that adaptability is exactly what the wing needs as it prepares for the future,” said Matthews. “His leadership style positions him to mentor Airmen across a wide range of specialties and help the Wing grow stronger as a whole.”