Spring bazaar overperforms at Hohenfels Your browser does not support the audio element.

USAG BAVARIA – HOHENFELS, Germany – International vendors and community members took part in an on-post bazaar March 19 through 21, 2026, the largest of its kind for the Hohenfels military community.



The annual spring bazaar, because of the increase in vendors, found a new home in the basketball court of the Rodney J. Harris Sports and Fitness Center.



“We could fit all of the vendors in one space,” said Joshua Moore, Outdoor Recreation director and contracting representative for the spring bazaar. “We got a lot of walk-in traffic that we may have not gotten in a different location.”



Vendors came from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland and South Africa. Vendors sold antique furniture and timepieces, ornate rugs of Eastern origin, pendants and other jewelry, pewter drinking vessels, chocolate delicacies, cheeses from the higher lands of the Netherlands, honeys to temper allergies and to delight, blue and white glazed crockery from Poland, artisanal liqueurs, fabrics and vestments of knitted wool, field-dressing knives, monastic Walloon brews, sausages and confitures to accompany them, and many more items.



Moore said this year’s bazaar, a joint effort between the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Hohenfels Community and Spouses Club, represented a high watermark, which he hopes to exceed in coming years.



“This is absolutely a sustain for next year,” he said.



Moore added that he hopes to bring in more vendors next year.