Army Reserve sergeant overcomes setbacks, embodies warrior ethos in GAFPB swim victory

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jerry Zuetrong | U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Diamond Turner, a Human Resource Specialist assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 379th Regiment, 95th Training Division at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, poses next to the Anderson Aquatic Center pool. After multiple attempts to pass the swim test for the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge, Turner beat the clock to pass the rigorous 100-meter test with less than a second to spare. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — In the span of just a few minutes in the pool, U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Diamond Turner, a Human Resource Specialist assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 379th Regiment, 95th Training Division at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, but serving as part of the cadre support team for the Combined Best Squad Competition being held here at Fort Knox, proved that the warrior ethos is more than a phrase, it is a mindset forged through resilience, determination and refusal to quit.

While assisting in the role of cadre, Turner was able to participate in the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge competition, a rare opportunity for Soldiers, and even more scarce for Army Reserve Soldiers.

The GAFB, is a foreign military award U.S. Army Soldiers can earn by completing a series of events hosted by the German military, including physical fitness, a ruck march, swimming, marksmanship and first aid. Soldiers must meet set standards in each event to qualify for one of three levels — bronze, silver or gold — based on their performance. For Army Reserve Soldiers, the badge provides an opportunity to test their skills, build readiness and train with an allied force, making it both a professional achievement and a sign of their ability to operate at a high standard.

Competing for the GAFB, during the swim qualification at Anderson Aquatic Center, on base, Turner faced repeated setbacks before ultimately earning her victory.

The task was unforgiving: a 100-meter swim in uniform in under four minutes, followed by water treading and the removal and disposal of her Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform. Two days prior, Turner narrowly missed the mark, failing the event by just 12 seconds.

“It’s like, just one more stronger stroke … and you would’ve made it,” Turner said, recalling how the near miss replayed in her mind.

Given another opportunity, Turner returned to the pool determined. Her first attempt that day fell short by just two seconds. On her second attempt, fatigue and frustration set in, and she failed again. And this time, by a wide margin. But quitting was never an option.

“I know I have it in me,” she told cadre, asking for one final chance.

With guidance from instructors and renewed focus, Turner stepped back into the water for her third and final attempt that day. Drawing on lessons learned moments earlier, from diving technique to stroke efficiency, she pushed through every second.

She touched the wall at 3 minutes, 59.7 seconds.

Just enough.

From there, Turner completed the remaining tasks, removing and tossing her uniform from the water to finish the event. And to secure her qualification.

As she emerged from the pool, the weight of failure, doubt and physical strain lifted instantly.

“It was like all the pain … disappeared,” she said. “That was probably one of the happiest days I’ve had in my entire life.”

Turner said the experience reinforced a core Army principle: perseverance in the face of adversity.

Her message to other Soldiers mirrors parts of the Army warrior ethos; I will never accept defeat, I will never quit.

“It just takes your all,” she said. “We’ll train, we’ll work on what you’re lacking, and we’ll get you there.”

Turner’s performance at Fort Knox stands as a testament to the grit and determination required of today’s Army Reserve Soldiers, proving that even in moments of doubt, resilience can carry a warrior across the finish line.