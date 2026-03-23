Jordan Jacobs: Building connection, strengthening readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | Jordan Jacobs, American Red Cross regional program manager and 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron key support liaison, cleans up the Red Cross table at Rush Park, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 18, 2026. Jacobs has dedicated her time at Osan to building connections, strengthening community and ensuring families know exactly where to turn when they need help. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – For many families, Osan Air Base may be their first overseas assignment, often having to deal with the overwhelming stress of a new country, new culture and having to create a new support system thousands of miles from home.

For Jordan Jacobs, making sure those new families don’t feel alone and are supported has become both a passion and a purpose.

Jacobs, an American Red Cross regional program manager and a 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron key support liaison, has dedicated her time to Osan by building connections, strengthening community and ensuring families know exactly where to turn when they need help.

Jacobs was recently recognized as the 51st Fighter Wing and Seventh Air Force Key Support Liaison of the Year and was nominated for Pacific Air Forces due to her impact reaching far beyond programs and events.

“I’m not the type to just sit around,” Jacobs expressed. “I want to help. I want to be involved and I want to make sure that people feel supported, especially here where being far from home can make it harder.”

What started as a way to connect and quickly get involved grew into something much bigger. Jacobs rebuilt the KSL program within the 51st LRS, bringing together a team of volunteers and creating resources designed to make life easier for incoming families. From detailed welcome packets to deployment support guides, her goal has always been to remove uncertainty and replace it with support and connection.

She also helped create opportunities for families in the 51st LRS to feel part of the mission through events like squadron immersion tours which allowed families to get a firsthand look at what their Airman does everyday. “It helps families feel connected to what their spouse or parent does,” said Jacobs. “When they can actually see and understand it, it makes it real and that connection matters more than people realize.”

That connection can make all the difference, especially in moments of uncertainty. In one instance, a concerned parent reached out after not hearing from their Airman. Because of the relationships and communication systems Jacobs put in place, the KSL team was able to step in and coordinate a wellness check to ensure the Airman’s safety. Alongside her work as KSL, Jacobs leads the Red Cross program at Osan, managing a volunteer-based team that supports military members and families across the installation.

Originally joining to occupy her dog with something to do, she quickly fell in love with everything the Red Cross did. Jacobs continued to invest her time into the Red Cross, getting more involved and eventually turned her volunteer involvement into a career rooted in helping others.

“I’ve always been mission-driven,” stated Jacobs. “I need to know that what I’m doing actually matters and that it's helping people, not only improving their situation but also making a real difference in their lives.”

Whether she’s coordinating volunteers, sharing resources across squadrons or helping families navigate challenges, Jacob is constantly working behind the scenes to strengthen the Osan community.

“I’m really grateful that what the team and I have done is being recognized,” Jacobs expressed. “But it’s really about the people and making sure they have what they need. There are so many opportunities here at Osan to make someone’s life a little easier and it’s always worth being part of that.”