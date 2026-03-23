Jungle ops, history, emerging tech: U.S. Army, Colombian senior enlisted leaders 'all in' at Fort Benning

Photo By Cpl. Jesus Menchaca | Colombian Army Sgt. Maj. Wilman Ger poses for a picture during a small unmanned aircraft systems capabilities showcase during the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía XXII, or PISAJ 22, at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 25, 2026. PISAJ is a bi-annual, geo-strategic military engagement led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South. It is designed to foster mutual growth, professional development, and security collaboration between the U.S. Army, the Colombian military, joint institutions and services, and partner-nation forces. PISAJ started in 2015, and this is the 22nd iteration of the security-partnership event. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jesus Menchaca) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Jesus Menchaca | Colombian Army Sgt. Maj. Wilman Ger poses for a picture during a small unmanned...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Nearly 60 Colombian senior enlisted leaders, alongside their U.S. Army counterparts, have been ‘all in’ for all that Fort Benning, Georgia, has to offer during the second week of the bi-annual Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía, or PISAJ.

The bi-annual engagement, in its 22nd iteration, runs March 21-27, 2026, in Georgia. The group moved to Georgia for the final leg after spending the previous week in Florida.

“[PISAJ] allows us to be a valuable contributor to the United States, strengthening those bonds of friendship, where knowledge and experiences can be integrated,” said Colombian Army Sgt. Maj. Pedro Gregorio Beltran Cabrejo. “Based on this, many meaningful outcomes can ultimately be achieved at the global level.”

Throughout the early part of the week, the combined group visited the U.S. Army’s Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation and the Army Security Cooperation Group – South. At the latter, leaders received hands-on training in specialized rope techniques used in jungle environments. The exchange continued with a visit to the Henry Caro Noncommissioned Officer Academy, a tour of the National Infantry Museum, and a technology showcase at Lawson Army Airfield, where participants observed the latest in unmanned aerial systems.

Brazilian Sub-Lieutenant Leandro Mizzi Pires said he’s gained invaluable insight during his time at PISAJ.

“It’s been very rewarding for me,” said Mizzi Pires, whose rank (Sub-Lieutenant) is the highest NCO rank in the Brazilian Army. “I’m learning a lot about military leadership, about the capabilities, and how important it is for us to always be training in leadership activities. This opportunity that has been given to me is very important.”

PISAJ 22 will conclude this week with more hands-on events and first-class engagements.

To find out more about PISAJ and to see how the trip concludes, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PISAJ

Led by U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, and U.S. Army South, PISAJ is a premier geo-strategic engagement designed to foster professional development and interoperability between the two nations' NCO corps.