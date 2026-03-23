Arnold AFB representatives in AFMC Civic Leader Program share insight, goals

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – A trio of local community leaders have taken up the mantle of championing Arnold Air Force Base at the major command level. Late last year, Allen Potter, president of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority, and Ben Craig, co-owner of Craig & Wheeler Realty & Auction LLC and past president of the Arnold Community Council, were nominated and selected to serve in the Air Force Materiel Command Civic Leader Program. Don Wheeler, financial adviser with PS&G Financial Partners, has represented Arnold AFB, headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, in the AFMC Civic Leader Program for about one year. The AFMC Civic Leader Program, or CLP, aims to facilitate information sharing between command senior leaders and the public. The stated purpose of the program is to “build and utilize a core group of informed and well-connected advocates to advise Air Force Materiel Command leadership, amplify strategic messaging to all key audiences, support Airmen and their families, and provide an Air Force enterprise connection with their respective communities and the public.” “This program is set up for networking with knowledgeable leaders and having direct conversations naturally that will bring to light the continued impact and importance of Arnold,” Craig said. Civic leaders are unpaid advisers, acting as key communicators and advocates for command and service issues, according to AFMC. They are charged with providing senior leaders ideas, feedback and advice from an outside perspective. The community members who make up the civic leaders, in turn, share information about command objectives via contacts and engagements. “CLPs are advisers to the Air Force,” Wheeler said. “We are advocates for the Air Force to the community and advocates for the community to the Air Force.” Potter said the Civic Leader Program provides an opportunity to bring the voice of Tullahoma to a broader stage while strengthening partnerships locally. “My role is to listen, learn and advocate, bringing back ideas and opportunities that help our community grow,” Potter said. Each installation under the AFMC umbrella is represented by multiple civic leaders. Civic leaders serve four-year terms and may be renominated to serve by wing commanders. The longest-tenured CLP member representing Arnold, Wheeler said he was previously notified the AFMC was accepting applications for the program by Hope Nunley, executive director of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. Wheeler applied and was selected. “I am incredibly honored to be a part of this group,” Wheeler said. “It’s such a privilege.” Craig, who began his stint on the CLP in December 2025, shared a similar sentiment. “Naturally, I’m very honored to represent the employees, both civilian and military, at Arnold and the entire middle Tennessee area that Arnold impacts on a daily basis,” Craig said. “My grandfather spent his entire career with the Air Force as a draftsman at Arnold after serving in World War II with the Air Force in North Africa.” Potter added the opportunity is both an honor and a responsibility to serve as a bridge between the community and the Air Force. “This role is about connecting our community with Arnold Air Force Base and finding ways to strengthen that relationship for the benefit of everyone,” Potter said. Wheeler added his goal as CLP member is to improve communications and participation between the local community and Arnold Air Force Base. “Arnold Air Force Base is very important to our community, accounting for more than a billion dollars of economic impact,” he said. “Its mission is critical to the Air Force and Space Force. We have to stay in front of our military adversaries. Arnold is the leading edge in that process.” Civic leaders meet at least twice annually, paying for all of their expenses. CLP members have access to the AFMC commander through one-on-one communication and targeted engagements. In the past year, Wheeler has visited Washington, D.C., with the Arnold Community Council, a nonprofit founded in 2000 to support AEDC, attending meetings at the Pentagon and with congressional leaders. He also attended the retirement of Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, previous AFMC commander, at the invitation of former Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin. “I have been involved in several meetings on workforce development,” Wheeler said. “Our local students are interested in working at Arnold. I have been active in bringing more childcare options to the Arnold workforce and also working with other groups to improve services for the veterans in our area.” Craig is set to attend his first joint Air Force leadership conference at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, headquarters of AFMC, in early April. He said he is looking forward to networking with senior leadership within the AFMC and beyond, as well as with Air Force civic leaders across the nation. “My goal is to continue to carry the torch as so many great Arnold Air Force Base civic leaders have done in the past and to continue to bring more recognition and awareness to Arnold and all the benefits it provides for our nation and the Air Force, as well as the entire spectrum of flight,” Craig said. Craig added he has worked with Walt Wood, who has served on the AFMC and Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force Civic Leaders groups, who has provided Craig with a better understanding of what awaits him in the AFMC CLP role. “Walt has been a great asset to me over many years,” Craig said. Looking ahead, Potter said the continued collaboration between Tullahoma Utilities Authority and Arnold AFB will be key to supporting growth and opportunity in Tullahoma. “When we work together, there is no limit to what we can accomplish for our community,” he said. Potter also highlighted the shared values between Tullahoma Utilities Authority and the Air Force, including service, dedication and innovation. “While our missions may be different, we are united by a common purpose – to serve and strengthen our community,” he said. Craig said as capabilities and Airmen capacities have evolved, AEDC has remained constant over the past 75 years in providing cutting-edge technology to help ensure the safety and security of both Airmen and the country. He said he intends to seek public input to strengthen the feedback provided to AFMC senior leadership. “The continued mission and motto ‘Test Before Flight’ is just as important today as it was when Gen. Hap Arnold began his mission,” Craig said. “Arnold is a vital piece to the complete defense and security of our nation.” Potter added Arnold AFB plays a critical role in the region, not only through its mission, but through its impact on families, schools and local businesses. “Arnold Air Force Base is a cornerstone of our community,” Potter said. “Supporting the base means supporting the people who live and work here.” Wheeler shared his biggest takeaway from the experience thus far. “The people of Arnold are special,” Wheeler said. “It has been a great year getting to know and work with them. It’s one of the great honors of my life.”