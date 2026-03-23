Wilmington District Office of Counsel earns national recognition for mission impact

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District Office of Counsel has received national recognition for its contributions to complex, high-impact missions, earning the Enterprise Honorary Award for Outstanding Contributions by a Legal Team, while District Counsel Justin McCorcle was named the Lester Edelman Award recipient for Legal Manager of the Year. The awards highlight the critical role legal teams play in enabling mission success across the Corps, particularly during large-scale operations like Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Western North Carolina. “It’s probably the most meaningful award I’ve ever received because it represents a 360-degree affirmation—from both my supervisors and the people I work with every day—that I’m doing my job well and contributing positively to their experience,” McCorcle said. While often operating behind the scenes, the Office of Counsel plays a central role in turning ideas into executable missions. “Our job is to spot risks in the process of getting a project underway and help turn a good idea into something we can actually accomplish,” McCorcle said. From navigating environmental regulations and contracting strategies to resolving disputes and protecting taxpayer resources, the Office of Counsel supports projects from initial planning through completion. That support proved critical during the Hurricane Helene response and recovery mission, where Wilmington District led a wide range of operations across Western North Carolina. “My team was in the middle of that effort—we enabled many of the actions necessary to help the people of Western North Carolina get back on their feet,” McCorcle said. During the early stages of the mission, the team worked closely with contracting officials and higher headquarters to identify existing authorities and contracting mechanisms that could be used to accelerate debris removal and recovery operations. “A major part of the early mission was finding ways to help our contracting office award contracts quickly so we could get to work,” he said. In addition to enabling speed, the Office of Counsel also played a key role in clarifying regulatory requirements, ensuring mission execution remained both efficient and legally sound. “During Hurricane Helene recovery operations, the Office of Counsel was instrumental in helping us move quickly while managing risk,” said Col. Brad Morgan, commander of the Wilmington District. “Their expertise ensured we could execute complex missions at speed while maintaining accountability to the public we serve.” The recognition is particularly notable given the size of the Wilmington District. “For a smaller district like ours to receive this recognition means we’re punching above our weight and influencing actions far beyond our area of responsibility,” McCorcle said. McCorcle credits the success to a strong team culture and a leadership approach focused on trust and empowerment. “Make sure your employees have the resources they need—and then get out of the way,” he said. That philosophy, combined with a culture of mutual respect and collaboration, has helped the team operate at a high level across a wide range of mission areas. “If we genuinely care about one another as people, we’ll take care of each other professionally—and that’s what makes our team resilient,” McCorcle said. The Office of Counsel also emphasizes early involvement in project planning, helping teams understand both constraints and opportunities before execution begins. “The earlier we get involved, the more we can help people understand both the constraints—and what those constraints are not—so they can succeed,” he said. As the Wilmington District continues to take on new challenges, McCorcle said success will remain focused on supporting both the mission and the people behind it. “Success for our office has always been about helping people grow into their roles and helping our colleagues succeed in everything they do,” he said. The awards reflect not only individual and team excellence, but the broader collaborative effort across the Wilmington District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to deliver results for the nation.