V Corps Hosts Distinguished Visitors During Warfighter Exercise 26-03 in Poland

Photo By Sgt. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John Mountford, V Corps’ deputy command general of readiness, right, welcomes Brig. Gen. Jason Williams, commandant of the U.S. Army Field Artillery School, left, to V Corps’ Forward Headquarters at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, March 23, 2026. Williams visited V Corps to learn about the corps’ long-range precision fires capabilities during exercise Warfighter 26-03, which emphasized synchronizing fires, mission command and strengthening partnerships to deter aggression and prepare for complex multinational operations along NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – Multinational senior leaders, including multiple general officers toured the U.S. Army V Corps headquarters, March 23, during Distinguished Visitors Day for Warfighter Exercise 26-03, a major multinational command post exercise. The event at Camp Kościuszko highlighted V Corps' warfighting capabilities as Soldiers operated alongside NATO partners in a simulated large-scale combat environment. Participants incorporated innovative technologies to improve joint operations and battlefield effectiveness.

Warfighter Exercise 26-03, a key training event for V Corps, brought together U.S. units such as the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade and elements of the 1st Infantry Division, with Allies including Germany's 10th Panzer Division and Poland's 18th Mechanized Brigade. The exercise emphasized synchronizing fires, mission command and strengthening partnerships to deter aggression and prepare for complex multinational operations along NATO's eastern flank.

"V Corps and our NATO partners are demonstrating the readiness and innovation needed to win decisively in large-scale combat operations," said U.S. Army Col. Stephen Burroughs, V Corps’ deputy chief of staff for intelligence. “Senior leaders from multiple U.S. and NATO commands visited our headquarters to see how we are integrating with Allied forces and modernizing our tactics on the battlefield.”

Senior leaders such as British Maj. Gen. Neil Grant, chief of staff for NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), Brig. Gen. Stephen Kolouch, the ARRC headquarters deputy chief of staff for operations, Lt. Gen. Michelle Schimdt, U.S. Army deputy chief of staff for intelligence, and Brig. Gen. Jason Williams, commandant of the U.S. Army Field Artillery School, observed real-time decision-making, experimental network integrations and coordination efforts that underscore V Corps' role as America's forward-deployed corps in Europe.

“The Allied Rapid Reaction Corps is committed to being the best warfighting headquarters and we are always looking to get better” said Kolouch. “It is extremely valuable to observe U.S. Army V Corps as they conduct this rigorous command post exercise. V Corps is a superb partner that is focused on NATO interoperability and freely shares insights and lessons. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship.”

V Corps serves as the senior tactical headquarters in Europe to deter conflict, train alongside NATO allies, and provide combat-ready forces, if necessary, to defend the alliance's eastern flank. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.