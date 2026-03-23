Photo By Sarah Hauck | A bronze bust depicting retired U.S. Army colonel Roger H.C. Donlon, the first service...... read more read more Photo By Sarah Hauck | A bronze bust depicting retired U.S. Army colonel Roger H.C. Donlon, the first service member and Green Beret of the Vietnam War to receive the Medal of Honor, and long-time U.S. Army Command and General Staff College supporter, was dedicated to the college in a ceremony March 25, 2026, at the Lewis and Clark Center on Fort Leavenworth. (U.S. Army photo by Jim Shea) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Command and General Staff College memorializes Vietnam-era Medal of Honor recipient, long-time college supporter on MOH Day Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas - The halls of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College are full of not only historic examples of military operations, but those of valor and leadership.



In a dedication ceremony March 25, 2026, at the Lewis and Clark Center of Fort Leavenworth, the physical displays of exemplary leadership gained a bronze bust depicting retired U.S. Army Col. Roger H.C. Donlon.



Donlon, who died in January 25, 2024, was the first service member and Green Beret of the Vietnam War to receive the Medal of Honor and a long-time CGSC supporter.



The day’s events, held on National Medal of Honor Day, were about more than honoring the heroic actions of Donlon in Vietnam in 1964, Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, president, Army University, explained, but also served to recognize and immortalize his character of bravery, and life-long service.



“As the students of this college walk down these halls and see the bust, let them be reminded of the man it represents. Let this bust and the new distinguished chair created in his name, be a constant reminder of the standard set by Col. Roger Donlon. A man who faced down incredible odds with unflinching courage,” Bredenkamp, said. “He dedicated his life to this institution and its community, and set a standard of leadership and selfish service that will inspire generations to come. His legacy is now formally woven into the fabric of this college. A guiding light for all who will pass through these halls.”



The ceremony alsomarked the establishment of the Col. Roger H.C. Donlon Chair for Military Leadership Studies, described as a means of capturing Donlon’s decades of dedication to mentorship and leader development at CGSC, which started as student in 1970.



Aside from his valorand dedication to dutyduring his 35 years of military service, Donlon dedicated his life tothe Fort Leavenworth area and CGSC, frequently volunteering his timeto serve as a guest speaker and mentor to CGSC students.



Bestowed for the first time by Dr. Dave Cotter, CGSC’s Dean of Academics, the distinguished chair is a means of commemorating Donlon’s legacy of leadership through scholarship as a student, instructor and mentor within CGSC.



Dr. Michael Forsyth, director of the Department of Command and Leadership, CGSC, is the first to hold the title and responsibilities associated with the chair.



This task, Cotter explained, requires a leader of distinction, with Forsyth being an appropriate choice as the first to hold the title.



“Col. Donlon's presence has a long history in our corridors, and he was a regular sight as he loyally and enthusiastically contributed to the professional development of our students and our faculty,” Cotter said. “...I can testify to his ability to walk into a classroom and capture immediately the full attention of the students present, sharing his expertise and counsel as our officers cross from the world of direct to organizational leadership. There is no more valuable contribution you could have made to the professional development of more than a generation of rising senior leaders of the Army. One of our often repeated sayings about the Command General Staff College, and I believe it to be true, is that if you want to change the Army, this is where you do it. Col. Donlon was a key part of that process for many years. The intent of this chair is to preserve that legacy and to carry it forward.”



Donlon joined the Fort Leavenworth community later in his career as an instructor and Director of Allied Personnel, which included sponsoring international military students, most notably the first North Vietnamese student, for more than 20 years.



According to his wife Norma, this final position as the Director of Allied Personnel, is where the Donlons fell in love with the “Best Hometown in the Army” and its people.



Following his official time within CGSC, Donlon was a board member of the Command and General Staff College Foundation upon itsinception.



“This was the true Roger Donlon. Always faithful; to the soldiers he served with, and a friend and mentor to everyone who crossed his path. He participated and accepted every opportunity to be involved in Fort Leavenworth,” Norma explained, after reading a letter Roger penned during a return trip to Vietnam in 2011.



In addition to his work within the college, Donlon leadnumerousefforts to reconcile the relationship between the American and Vietnamese people.



In 1993, he led the first “Mission in Understanding” to Vietnam for People to People International before diplomatic relations were established.



He would return to Vietnam in 1964, to the site of battle where his leadership and bravery would later be recognized with his Medal of Honor, to restore the cemetery at Nam Dong.



Donlon’s reconciliation efforts continued, with wife Norma, establishing the “Gen. and Mrs. William Westmoreland Scholarship Program” at Texas Tech University as well as assisting in the establishing of the Children’s Library International Learning Center at Nam Dong in memory of his team and the first Australian killed in the Vietnam War.



“Roger strongly believed those who have invested the most in war, should be the first to reach out in peace,” Norma Donlon said.



The bust, adorned by one of Donlon’s Medals of Honor, joins a trio of memorials within America’s School for War campus.



To the right, encased in glass, is Donlon’s Fort Leavenworth Hall of Fame induction citation and photo.



He was inducted in 1995, becoming one of the only non-general officers to be inducted in the 20th century.



The distinguished chair plaque will display the names of each member responsible for upholding Donlon’s leadership and valor characteristics through scholarship and leader development.



“The mission here at the Command and General Staff College is to educate and develop leaders to solve complex problems in a world of uncertainty. It is about forging officers who can think critically, act decisively, and lead with integrity. Col. Roger Donlon is the embodiment of that mission,” Bredenkamp said.



Donlon’s Medal of Honor Citation and the full details of his actions in July 1964.

can be viewed [here](https://www.army.mil/medalofhonor/citations25.html#D).



The dedication ceremony can be viewed here: [https://youtu.be/Nmd0HwmvxHA?si=HUfT-VTfKd6gR60W](https://youtu.be/Nmd0HwmvxHA?si=HUfT-VTfKd6gR60W)