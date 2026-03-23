Members of the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Voyage Repair Team (VRT) stand shoulder to shoulder with Sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) on the ships flight deck. The FRCSW VRT handles the maintenance, modifications and repairs to the flight decks of aircraft carriers assigned to or visiting Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). VRT artisans also deploy to carriers around the globe in response to repairs that require depot level attention to ensure the continued safety and success of naval missions.

These teams stand united in precision and purpose as they operate a crank pulley system to raise Catapult 2 from below deck. This coordinated effort highlights the seamless teamwork between ship’s force and depot artisans, ensuring critical systems are restored quickly and safely, keeping aircraft launch capabilities mission-ready and ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Military Readiness!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2026 Date Posted: 03.26.2026 15:32 Story ID: 561388 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCSW VRT Artisans on USS Theodore Roosevelt, by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.