Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Hosts Commander of U.S. Submarine Forces Your browser does not support the audio element.

KITTERY, Maine – Vice Adm. Richard Seif, commander of U.S. Submarine Forces, visited Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to engage with shipyard leadership regarding ongoing submarine modernization efforts, technological innovation and quality-of-service initiatives, March 26.



Marking his first visit to the shipyard since assuming his command in February, Seif met with Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander; Capt. Zachary Harry, officer in charge of Naval Support Activity Maine; Capt. Jason Deichler, commodore, Submarine Squadron TWO; and Stephen Fahey, senior executive service, nuclear engineering and planning manager to discuss critical capability upgrades on current PNSY submarine availabilities.



"Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is setting the standard for innovation, from modernizing our submarines to pioneering advanced manufacturing,” said Seif. “This shipyard team delivers unmatched dedication to the mission, delivering battle-ready submarines, while providing outstanding support to our Sailors and families.”



The tour focused on the shipyard's core mission of delivering combat-ready submarines and the welfare and training of personnel including a tour aboard USS North Dakota (SSN 784). Seif visited the Inside Machine Shop where he received an overview of additive manufacturing and cold spray technologies being leveraged to advance repairs capabilities. Concluding the visit, Seif received a brief on current training efforts and quality-of-service improvements.



“Hosting Vice Adm. Seif was a prime opportunity to demonstrate how our expert teams are honing their skills to deliver unmatched naval power back to the fleet," said Nice. "As the Navy's leader in submarine maintenance, we are developing our people, empowering them to execute safely and swiftly, and continuously innovating to be a force multiplier for the entire submarine enterprise.”



As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. Through a focus on innovation, accountability, and fostering a culture of warfighting excellence, PNSY strengthens the maritime industrial base and invests in its highly skilled workforce. The work done at the shipyard is a direct contribution to national security. Submarines leave the shipyard more capable than ever before, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force and that the nation's warfighters are prepared for any mission, anywhere in the world.