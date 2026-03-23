AFMC hosts USecAF during Wright-Patterson AFB immersion

Courtesy Photo | Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier enjoys lunch with Airmen and Guardians at the Pittsenbarger Dining Facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 23. Lohmeier is meeting with Airmen across the country to emphasize the value of direct engagement between senior leaders and the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jack Gardner) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier enjoys lunch with Airmen and Guardians...... read more read more

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Matt Lomeier visited with Air Force Materiel Command units and Airmen during an immersion visit at Wright-Patterson AFB, March 23-25.

The visit, which included stops at the AFMC Headquarters, Air Force Research Laboratory, and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center provided an opportunity for Lohmeier to meet with command leaders and subject matter experts, who offered insights on current and future missions, challenges and opportunities.

"It’s a true privilege to visit AFMC and the Airmen and civilians across Wright-Patterson AFB and see firsthand the critical missions they execute in support of our warfighters,” Lohmeier said. “The motivation, service and expertise inherent in the AFMC workforce are paramount to ensuring our warfighters are fully equipped. Our troops deserve the most technologically advanced capabilities to ensure we remain the most powerful Air Force in the world."

Following a meeting with AFMC leadership, Lohmeier received briefings on command and center missions and current operations. He joined Airmen for a working lunch at the installation dining facility and heard firsthand of their mission challenges and successes, offering ongoing leadership support as they work to maintain readiness and a focus on warrior culture daily.

On day two of his visit, Lohmeier joined Airmen for morning physical training, after which he visited with the science and technology community at the AFRL for discussions on directed energy and ongoing efforts related to future technology threat mitigation and weapons affordability. Afternoon discussions at the AFLCMC focused on future weapon systems, with immersive visits with teams working on the F-47 and Collaborative Combat Aircraft at the Agile Development Office.

Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, the Air Force Materiel Command manages installation and mission support, discovery and development, test and evaluation, and life cycle management services and sustainment for every major Air Force weapon system. AFMC employs nearly 89,000 military and civilian Airmen and manages $80.2 billion of budget authority.