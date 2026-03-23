CNATRA Host Biannual Production Alignment Conference

More than 200 of the nation’s top naval aviation leaders convened for a biannual Production Alignment Conference, March 17-19.

Hosted by the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), the three-day summit brought together key personnel from CNATRA, fleet replacement squadrons, and Navy Personnel Command. The focus was to align the training production for fixed-wing and rotary aircraft, ensuring the enterprise delivers lethal, combat-ready aviators, naval flight officers, and naval aircrewmen to the fleet precisely when and where they are needed.

Rear Adm. Max McCoy, Chief of Naval Air Training, addressed the assembly, setting a clear and urgent tone for the proceedings. He challenged the leaders to dismantle any obstacle hindering the mission to produce the world's most elite warfighters.

“The Production Alignment Conference brings all naval aviation training stakeholders together to align priorities, resources, and standards, ensuring production improvements are coordinated, data driven and immediately actionable,” said McCoy. “This unified approach creates sustainable, respectable processes that eliminate bottlenecks, reinforce accountability and consistently deliver trained aviators at the pace the fleet requires.”

Discussions centered on a range of critical topics, including optimizing production numbers to meet global demand, eliminating barriers to training efficiency, modernizing syllabi and ensuring personnel retention and career progression pathways reward our best and most capable student aviators.

The conference was a vital forum for McCoy to reinforce his vision across the enterprise, addressing both the strengths and the urgent challenges facing naval aviation. He emphasized that the trust placed in them by the fleet is non-negotiable and earned through the quality of the aviators they produce.

Headquartered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) oversees five training air wings and 17 training squadrons across Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. These squadrons conduct primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for student naval aviators, naval flight officers, and air vehicle pilots. CNATRA remains steadfast in its mission to train, mentor, and deliver the highest quality naval aviators prepared to win in competition, crisis, and conflict.