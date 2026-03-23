Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army held a pre-proposal conference, March 25, for a multimillion-dollar microgrid project at Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean. The event highlighted the Army’s commitment to transparency, fair competition, and the readiness of the warfighter. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army held a pre-proposal conference, March 25, for a multimillion-dollar...... read more read more

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U.S. Army Invests in Energy Resilience to Sustain Warfighter Readiness in the Caribbean

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Army held a pre-proposal conference, March 25, for a multimillion-dollar microgrid project at Fort Buchanan, the Army’s home in the Caribbean. The event highlighted the Army’s commitment to transparency, fair competition, and the readiness of the warfighter.

Led in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Caribbean District, the conference provided participating contractors with general project information and an on-site tour of areas where existing energy systems, including solar panels and wind turbines, will be integrated. Fifteen companies attended, reflecting strong private-sector interest in supporting critical Army missions.

“This pre-proposal conference demonstrates our commitment to transparency while giving potential contractors the information needed to develop competitive proposals that directly support warfighter readiness,” said Caleb E. Santiago-Morales, Resident Engineer for the USACE Caribbean District.

The solicitation is publicly available on SAM.gov, ensuring equal access for all interested companies: https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/ec94d4ada35e4732b5812f239c4d5662/view)

While attendance was optional, the pre-proposal conference reinforced transparency, informed competition, and allowed potential contractors to evaluate site-specific integration needs.

The microgrid will provide Fort Buchanan with reliable, resilient power, ensuring uninterrupted support for mission-critical operations. This strengthens the readiness of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members, enabling them to deploy rapidly and operate effectively anywhere.

Proposals for the project are due by April 17, 2026. By combining transparency, competition, and energy resilience, the Army is investing in infrastructure that directly supports operational readiness and the warfighter’s ability to carry out the mission anytime, anywhere.