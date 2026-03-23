Photo By Jasmine Garcia | Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) leaders and members of the Council on...... read more read more Photo By Jasmine Garcia | Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) leaders and members of the Council on Occupational Education (COE) gather following the COE’s reaffirmation of accreditation site visit, at the DSCU headquarters in the National Capital Region, Nov. 18, 2025. The COE reaffirmation process is a comprehensive evaluation and review to ensure institutions meet the Commission’s Standards and Conditions for Accreditation. see less | View Image Page

DSCU Earns Reaffirmation of Accreditation from Council on Occupational Education Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) has earned reaffirmation of accreditation by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education (COE), effective March 6, 2026. This milestone highlights DSCU’s dedication to maintaining high-quality programs and meeting the standards set by the COE.



“This Accreditation Reaffirmation was a team effort,” said Dr. Jason Fritz, Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) Assistant Director and DSCU President. “DSCU leadership, faculty, and staff continually work to ensure we always meet or exceed COE standards. I am very grateful for the unity of effort this important milestone required.”



The COE reaffirmation process is a comprehensive evaluation and review to ensure institutions meet the Commission’s Standards and Conditions for Accreditation. According to the official notification letter sent to Dr. Fritz, the reaffirmation attests that DSCU has “maintained quality programs, again undergone an extensive self-study and team review process, and has continued to meet the Commission’s Standards and Conditions for Accreditation.” The COE team that conducted the site visit described DSCU as “a continuously improving and evolving organization where employees work together extensively to exceed the needs of Security Cooperation and provide a positive learning environment.”



As the Department of War's (DOW) primary Security Cooperation educational institution, DSCU plays a critical role in advancing U.S. national security objectives. DSCA’s DSCU supports the DOW and the international Security Cooperation enterprise by providing effective policies, a professional workforce, and efficient processes to deliver relevant and timely warfighting capabilities. Through its more than 60 competency-based courses, DSCU delivers education and training for the DOW’s Security Cooperation Workforce (SCW) and international partners, preparing them to execute global Security Cooperation programs and activities.



As Security Cooperation evolves, DSCU adapts its curriculum to address the dynamic environment, ensuring the SCW is equipped to meet their evolving mission.



Since 2001, DSCU and its predecessor organizations have maintained institutional accreditation through the COE. DSCU’s reaffirmation of accreditation underscores its enduring commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in Security Cooperation education and workforce development, ensuring it remains a vital resource for the SCW and a key contributor to U.S. national security.