SETAF-AF civil affairs Soldiers conduct school donation mission in Kenya

Photo By SETAF Africa | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chance Terry, right, a team sergeant for Civil Affairs Team Kenya assigned to Alpha Company, Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, (SETAF-AF) and U.S. Air Force Capt. Bailey Ziman center, an airman assigned to 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, disperse comfort kits from the American Red Cross to locals at Mokowe Arid School in Mokowe, Kenya, Feb. 12, 2026. The kits include toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap, among other items, to address a shortage of critical resources in vulnerable communities living within the area of operations for Forward Operating Site Manda Bay Kenya. (Photo courtesy of Staff Sgt. Alec Golden) see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy — U.S. Soldiers assigned to Civil Affairs Team Kenya coordinated a combined, joint school donation event with Kenya Defence Forces Civil Military Cooperation personnel at Mokowe Arid School in Mokowe, Kenya, Feb. 12.

The U.S. civil affairs team, which reports to Civil Affairs Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), accomplished this mission to provide critical resources to vulnerable populations by combining their efforts with U.S. Army Task Force Bataan personnel, the KDF, Lamu County government representatives and Lamu County Women’s Peace and Security.

According to U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Chance Terry, team sergeant, addressing these issues not only provides humanitarian aid, but also serves to thwart violent extremist organizations who exploit vulnerabilities to recruit locals living in the area of operations for Forward Operating Site Manda Bay, Kenya.

“School donation events give us the opportunity to work with the area’s youth, the Kenya Defence Forces and the Lamu County Government to build strong cooperative relationships,” Terry said. “All entities and organizations in this region want peace and security, and the best way to accomplish that is for all of us to work together. This event is one of many examples to reach our shared goal.”

Such events also give U.S. and Kenyan military personnel opportunities to learn each other’s processes and improve their ability to work together smoothly.

“Collaborating with the KDF team enhances our combined operational effectiveness and strengthens community relations,” Terry said. “Initiatives like this are fundamental to ensuring local stability and the mutual protection of our forces.”

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force Bataan unloaded “comfort kits” provided by the American Red Cross and dispersed them to local community members. These kits consist of basic hygiene items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes and soap that people living in the industrialized world can easily purchase. However, certain hygiene items have special significance in developing countries, as well as high-stakes impacts on young women’s lives.

“In addition to the kits, our team distributed feminine hygiene products, and if there are any expendable items taken for granted in the United States, it would be menstrual pads,” Terry said. “If female students don’t have access to these items, they will miss school and potentially resort to harmful means to acquire them. Local school teachers have told us that when young girls are not in school, they face increased risk for gender violence, early marriage and early pregnancy, causing them to drop out of school entirely.”

Going forward, Terry explained that his CA team’s future plans include facilitating similar engagements with KDF members to address the lack of resources faced by communities in the local area. The team will also continue working with local organizations, such as the Lamu County Women’s Peace and Security, to identify other schools most in need of support in the area.

“The support we’ve received from everyone we work with in Kenya to collaborate is truly amazing,” Terry said. “I think there is a tremendous amount of momentum here that will continue to grow for many years.”