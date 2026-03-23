Deputy Director of JIATF-401 Emphasizes Importance of C-UAS Efforts to Army ROTC cadets and Seton Hall Diplomacy Students

SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES 03.26.2026 Courtesy Story U.S. Army

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. - On March 11, 2026, the Serviam Institute for International Security (SIIS) partnered with Pershing Rifles (PR) K-8 Company of the Seton Hall Army ROTC Pirate Battalion to host U.S. Army Col. Scott McLellan, deputy director of Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401), the Department of War’s lead organization established to counter the threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Members of Seton Hall’s Pirate Battalion ROTC and Pershing Rifles, as well as undergraduate and graduate diplomacy students were in attendance.



JIATF-401 is currentlyat the leading technology edge of drone warfareas the threat of drones continues to evolve rapidly. The task force’s single measure of effectiveness is to quickly deliver state-of-the-art counter-UAS capabilities into the hands of warfighters to counter this threat.

Col.McLellan, a Pirate Battalion alum who graduated Drew University in 1998 and commissioned as an Air Defense Artillery Officer from Seton Hall’s ROTC program, participated in a wide-ranging conversation about drone warfare, security policy, and lessons learned in Europe and the Middle East. During the discussion, theaudience askedquestionsabout current wartime operations,futuredrone technology, and counter-UASefforts inthe homeland.



Col.McLellan emphasized the importance of a coherent strategyto balance bothdiplomatic goals and military action. The conversation concluded with a question about the dilemma of balancing affordability and sustainability in emerging technology.



Counter-UAS systems must be cost-effective enough to deploy at scale, yet sophisticated enough to stay ahead of adversariesas drone technologies innovate rapidly. “JIATF-401 was created to move with urgency and integrate efforts across theDepartment of War, delivering real capabilities to warfighters both at home and abroad,”said Col. McLellan.



Cadets Gavin Filip, a senior branching infantry, Marshall Van Atten, a distribution platoon leader in the 3-313 Logistics Support Battalion and commanding officer of PR K-8 Company, and SIIS Student Fellow Joseph Brennan, led the event and moderated the discussion.



“You can read about drone warfare in a classroom, but hearing a senior leader describe how quickly the threat is changing and how challenging it is to create systems that are both scalable and effective brings the issue into focus,” said Van Atten. “Giving students access to conversations about these issues is the value of SIIS and PR.”

Newly commissioned officers and diplomacy students will benefit from [SIIS](https://www.shu.edu/diplomacy/serviam-institute-for-international-security.html), the new research center housed within Seton Hall’s School of Diplomacy and International Relations, which is focused on strengthening military-diplomatic cooperation and security education.It serves as a hub for research, simulation design, and leadership development.



Professor Brendan Balestrieri, SIIS advisor, acknowledged the importance of the event, saying, “Thank you to Pershing Rifles K-8 Company, the Seton Hall Army ROTC Pirate Battalion, and Col. McLellan for their partnership. Bringing students and military leaders together in conversations like these helps strengthen the next generation of service members.”