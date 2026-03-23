Photo By Sgt. Samantha Cate | Richard A. Azzaro (Badge No. 19), founding member of the Society of the Honor Guard - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and Joseph Hull (Badge No. 568), Commemorative Chair for the Society of the Honor Guard - Tomb of the Unknown Soldier pose for a photo following a ceremony honoring 100 years of a U.S. Army Soldier guarding the Tomb at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., March 25, 2026. On March 25, 1926, soldiers from nearby Fort Myer were first assigned to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The guards, present only during daylight hours, discouraged visitors from climbing or stepping on the Tomb. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Samantha Cate | Richard A. Azzaro (Badge No. 19), founding member of the Society of the Honor Guard -...... read more read more

Former Tomb Guards reflect on 100 years of continuous guard at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

ARLINGTON, Va. — March 25, 2026, marked 100 years of U.S. Army Soldiers guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. To commemorate this milestone, a wreath-laying ceremony honored a century of continuous vigilance over the nation’s unidentified fallen.

In 1926, Soldiers from nearby Fort Myer, Virginia, were posted as daytime guards to deter visitors from climbing or stepping on the tomb. Over time, that mission evolved into a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week guard, while its purpose remained unchanged.

“This year is an amazing one,” said Cpt. Sean-Paul Stolarski, current Commander of the Tomb. “Not only is it the 100th year of a military guard, but we're also approaching America's 250th birthday, and it's the honor of a lifetime to represent the army to the nation.”

Following the wreath-laying ceremony, a private ceremony was held for former and current Sentinels to reflect on their legacy.

“This ceremony had the right tone,” said Richard Azzaro (Badge No. 19), “because it's not about us. This mission is about the unknowns and what they fought for.”

Azzaro, originally from Yonkers, New York, served at the Tomb from March 1963 to April 1965 and is a founding member of the Society of the Honor Guard. Notably, Azzaro was walking the mat during the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Azzaro remembers his time at the Tomb with great reverence.

“When I was here, and there would be a memorial,” remembered Azzaro. “There would be a sea of white as far as you could see. It’s America's sacred duty to never forget. We're very proud of our discipline and to be able to get together and celebrate 100 years of the unbroken chain. We never faltered. We never quit.”

Azzaro is not alone in his sentiments.

“It's kind of hard to describe in words,” said Joseph Hull (Badge No. 568) “because when I started here, I was a young soldier, just a private, and then after my deployments in Afghanistan, this place meant more in a different way.”

Hull, a Kentucky native, served as a Sentinel from 2007 to 2010 and went on to serve two tours in Afghanistan with another notable unit, “Easy Company”, 506th Infantry Regiment, made famous by the HBO Series Band of Brothers.

“It’s nice to see that I was a part of something that continues to this day, and it's nice to see that the standard hasn't changed.”

Hull’s daughter, attending the ceremony, reflected on witnessing her father’s role in the mission and the impact of the Tomb.

“It’s very exhilarating to know that he's a part of something that big,” said Kaelynn Mitchell, Hull’s daughter. “Seeing all those people walk up to him and thank him for what he did.”

This visit to watch her father participate in the ceremony was Mitchell’s first visit to Arlington.

“It’s kind of overwhelming, all the history and everything that's happened here,” stated Mitchell in awe. “When I saw the gravestones here at the cemetery, I was like, 'Oh, wow.’ You never realized how many people gave their lives to our country till you see it.”

During the event, former Tomb Guards interacted with current service members.

“It's a glimpse into the past,” said Stolarski. “And it's really cool to see the similarities of when they were tomb guards and them sharing their stories. There's only a very small population that understands exactly what we do, and that's why the 736 badge holders that we have are all very close.”

Soldiers assigned to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier undergo a rigorous selection and training process to earn the Tomb Guard Identification Badge, one of the rarest and most respected badges in the U.S. Army. Their duties require precise movement, strict discipline, and an unwavering commitment to honoring the fallen.

Azzaro explained his belief that the United States consistently develops strong, capable individuals, even through periods of difficulty. He pointed to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and The Old Guard as clear examples, emphasizing that anyone questioning today’s youth need only visit these places to see the caliber of people being produced.

As the Army marks 100 years of continuous guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the mission remains unchanged. The watch continues uninterrupted, as it has for a century — a constant reminder that the sacrifice of the unknown will never be forgotten.

“People come here because there's something very different here, and it's because America has a sacred duty to never forget,” Azzaro stated proudly. “And that's a really great reward to be a part of this mission…as far as I'm concerned, we're good. We're good for the next 100 and beyond.”