Expecting a baby? Learn about TRICARE’s maternity care options

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Photo By Keisha Frith | Jennifer Tiffany, chief of Midwifery, Womack Army Medical Center discusses heat safety...... read more read more

Pregnancy can be an exciting time. But it’s also a highly personal experience. Your maternity care choices can make a meaningful difference throughout pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum recovery. TRICARE covers a range of maternity care services and provider types. This coverage gives expecting mothers options while ensuring access to care.

“Having access to different types of providers allows expectant mothers to choose the support that best fits their needs,” said Jeannine Pickrell, MS, RN, director, Population Health, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “TRICARE coverage is designed to support safe, informed choices throughout pregnancy and postpartum care.”

Coverage for maternity care and childbirth As detailed in the*TRICARE Maternity Care Brochure*, TRICARE covers:

Obstetric visits during pregnancy

Ultrasounds

Prenatal and postpartum physical therapy and pelvic floor therapy

Prenatal carrier screening

Management of high-risk pregnancies

Hospital care during and after birth

Deliveries at TRICARE-certified and authorized birthing centers or deliveries planned at home (in the U.S.)

Breastfeeding support and breast pumps

Anesthesia for pain management during labor and delivery

Caesarean sections

Your costs depend on your TRICARE plan. Active duty service members and their family members with TRICARE Prime have no costs for maternity services.

How to get maternity care Your path to maternity care depends on which TRICARE plan you have.

If you haveTRICARE Prime:

Start by calling yourprimary care manager. Your PCM will help coordinate all your maternity care.

Does yourmilitary hospital or clinichave maternity services? If so, you’ll continue to get care there.

If maternity care isn't available at your military hospital or clinic, your PCM will refer you to a civilian provider.

If you haveTRICARE Prime Remote:

Your assigned PCM will direct your care.

You can see any TRICARE-authorized civilian provider. You must get pre-authorization from your regional contractor. Your PCM will help you with the pre-authorization process.

If you haveTRICARE Select:

You can see any TRICARE-approved provider without a referral.

If you see a network provider, you’ll pay less out of pocket. They'll file claims for you.

Non-network providers might charge more. You may need to file your own claims.

If you haveTRICARE Young Adult:

You follow the same rules as the plan you chose. This is either TYA-Prime or TYA-Select. TYA-Prime: You'll work with your assigned PCM for referrals. TYA-Select: You can see any TRICARE-approved provider without a referral.

**Remember:**If you have a baby while on TYA, your child isn’t automatically covered by TRICARE. They’re only covered if the child's other parent is a sponsor.

Forhttps://www.tricare-overseas.com/beneficiaries/resources/pregnancy-care:

Do you haveTRICARE Prime Overseas ? You’ll get care at military hospitals and clinics when available. Otherwise, your PCM will refer you to a civilian provider.

? You’ll get care at military hospitals and clinics when available. Otherwise, your PCM will refer you to a civilian provider. Do you haveTRICARE Prime Remote Overseas ? You should contact thehttps://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us, International SOS, for assistance.

? You should contact thehttps://www.tricare-overseas.com/contact-us, International SOS, for assistance. Do you have**TRICARE Select Overseas**? You can see almost any TRICARE-authorized provider. You may need to pay upfront and file for reimbursement.

Dental care during your pregnancy Are you enrolled in theTRICARE Dental Program? The TDP provides a third cleaning in a 12-month period during pregnancy.

Interested in using this benefit? Let your dental provider know that you're pregnant when scheduling your appointment.

Childbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstration TheChildbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstrationgives you access to more pregnancy and postnatal support. It covers services from specialized providers whose services aren’t otherwise covered by TRICARE.

To use the CBSD:

You must have TRICARE Prime, TRICARE Prime Remote, or TRICARE Select. (**Note:**You aren’t eligible if you haveTRICARE For Life, theUS Family Health Plan, or theContinued Health Care Benefit Program.) Do you live overseas? You must enroll in the demonstration. It may not be available in all overseas locations.

You need to be at least 20 weeks pregnant for childbirth support. You must be at least 27 weeks pregnant for breastfeeding support.

You must plan to give birth outside a military hospital or clinic.

This demonstration runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

Coverage for your baby Your baby gets their own TRICARE coverage after birth. But you need to take action to ensure continuous coverage.

Register your baby in theDefense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting Systemwithin 90 days in the U.S. or 120 days overseas.

To register in DEERS, the sponsor must go to aUniformed Services ID card office. Bring your baby's official birth certificate or FS-240 Consular Report of Birth Abroad.

The process for DEERS registration and plan enrollment varies by your status and location. To learn more, check out Getting TRICARE for Your Child. You can also watch the newborn enrollment videos on https://www.youtube.com/tricare.

Childbirth is also aTRICARE Qualifying Life Event. This means you have 90 days to switch your family’s TRICARE health plan, if you want to make a change. All family members are eligible to change their health plan after a QLE.

Learn more and get support Pregnancy and maternity care decisions can feel overwhelming. But understanding your TRICARE options can help you plan with confidence.

To learn more, you can:

Read the TRICARE Maternity Care Brochure.

Visit Maternity Care to review maternity coverage and demonstration details.

Contact your regional contractor for help finding authorized providers. ( Note: Visit https://www.tricare-overseas.com/beneficiaries/resources/pregnancy-care to review coverage while living overseas.)

Visit https://www.tricare-overseas.com/beneficiaries/resources/pregnancy-care to review coverage while living overseas.) Talk with your provider early to discuss delivery and support options.

Taking time to understand your coverage helps ensure access to the care and support you need throughout your pregnancy and postpartum journey.