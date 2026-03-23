Expecting a baby? Learn about TRICARE’s maternity care options

Pregnancy can be an exciting time. But it’s also a highly personal experience. Your maternity care choices can make a meaningful difference throughout pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum recovery. TRICARE covers a range of maternity care services and provider types. This coverage gives expecting mothers options while ensuring access to care.
“Having access to different types of providers allows expectant mothers to choose the support that best fits their needs,” said Jeannine Pickrell, MS, RN, director, Population Health, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “TRICARE coverage is designed to support safe, informed choices throughout pregnancy and postpartum care.”
Coverage for maternity care and childbirth As detailed in the*TRICARE Maternity Care Brochure*, TRICARE covers:
Your costs depend on your TRICARE plan. Active duty service members and their family members with TRICARE Prime have no costs for maternity services.
How to get maternity care Your path to maternity care depends on which TRICARE plan you have.
If you haveTRICARE Prime:
If you haveTRICARE Prime Remote:
If you haveTRICARE Select:
If you haveTRICARE Young Adult:
Forhttps://www.tricare-overseas.com/beneficiaries/resources/pregnancy-care:
Dental care during your pregnancy Are you enrolled in theTRICARE Dental Program? The TDP provides a third cleaning in a 12-month period during pregnancy.
Interested in using this benefit? Let your dental provider know that you're pregnant when scheduling your appointment.
Childbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstration TheChildbirth and Breastfeeding Support Demonstrationgives you access to more pregnancy and postnatal support. It covers services from specialized providers whose services aren’t otherwise covered by TRICARE.
To use the CBSD:
This demonstration runs through Dec. 31, 2026.
Coverage for your baby Your baby gets their own TRICARE coverage after birth. But you need to take action to ensure continuous coverage.
Childbirth is also aTRICARE Qualifying Life Event. This means you have 90 days to switch your family’s TRICARE health plan, if you want to make a change. All family members are eligible to change their health plan after a QLE.
Learn more and get support Pregnancy and maternity care decisions can feel overwhelming. But understanding your TRICARE options can help you plan with confidence.
To learn more, you can:
Taking time to understand your coverage helps ensure access to the care and support you need throughout your pregnancy and postpartum journey.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 12:37
|Story ID:
|561356
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
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|3
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