Apache Helicopter Integrates Launched Effects in Rapid Six-Month Development Effort

Courtesy Photo | An AH-64 Apache helicopter launches an Altius 700 Medium-Range Launched Effect (MR-LE) during the Cross Domain Fires Concept Focused Warfighting Experiment (CDF CFWE) 26 Aviation Excursion at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground. The excursion focused on advancing the Army's aviation capabilities within a joint, multi-domain environment. see less | View Image Page

By LT. Col. David Daniels Product Manager, Apache Helicopters Development & Modernization Product Office

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army took a significant step forward in its modernization efforts. On Feb. 26, an A700 Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) launched from an AH-64E Apache helicopter, an experimental event demonstrating the Army's ability to rapidly integrate cutting-edge capabilities into its existing fleet.

This achievement, which progressed from a requirement to a demonstrated solution in less than six months, is a testament to the Army's new approach to innovation. The project began in the late summer of 2025 with a clear goal to deliver Launched Effects (LE) from an Apache. By the end of February, the team had a solution in hand, a timeline made more impressive despite the 43-day U.S. Government shutdown during the development, fabrication, and installation phases.

A powerful partnership between key Army organizations and industry leaders made this success possible. Teams from U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), Futures and Concepts Command (FCC), U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Capability Program Executive (CPE) Aviation, and our industry partners, operating within the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Maneuver Air umbrella, worked in lockstep to make this a reality.

The integration of Launched Effects on existing Army Aviation platforms will provide a significant tactical advantage. It will help to close the reconnaissance and surveillance gap but also dramatically extend the reach of our kinetic, Electronic Warfare (EW), and other Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. This will give ground commanders enhanced maneuverability and a decisive edge on the battlefield.

This experimental event is more than just a technological milestone; it is a clear demonstration of the Army's commitment to rapid, cost-effective innovation. It shows the ability to move from an identified capability gap to a tangible solution for the warfighter at a speed that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving security environment. This project will serve as a model for how the Army will continue to adapt and innovate to ensure our soldiers have the tools they need to win.