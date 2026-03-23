Aviano Rescue Squadrons train in the High North

BARDUFOSS, Norway - Airmen from Aviano Air Base’s 56th Rescue and Rescue Generation Squadrons and the 57th Rescue Squadron participated in Exercise Cold Response 26, a Norwegian-led training exercise designed to prepare NATO forces to operate effectively together in extreme cold-weather environments.

The event brought together more than 24,000 personnel from 14 Allied nations across air, land, maritime and special operations forces. For Aviano’s rescue units, it was an opportunity to sharpen personnel recovery capabilities while working shoulder to shoulder with NATO partners in the Arctic.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wallid Zaioun, 57th Rescue Squadron flight chief, explained how training under these conditions allows Airmen to refine advanced skillsets, directly impacting mission timelines and effectiveness. “For us, that means executing personnel recovery across long distances and in severe conditions that make every part of the mission more difficult.”

This training included long-range infiltration and exfiltration, casualty care in sub-zero temperatures and movement across snow-covered, mountainous terrain. In conjunction with tactical training, a strong emphasis was placed on enhancing communication and interoperability with NATO and joint partners.

“The cold weather added stress not only to personnel, but to equipment and communication systems,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Trier, 57th Rescue Squadron C4 Systems noncommissioned officer in charge. “One of the biggest benefits of CORE26 is the opportunity to test and improve our equipment and capabilities to increase our interoperability.”

Trier and his team also tested deployable communication systems in remote environments, working to ensure reliable connectivity, even in isolated Arctic conditions. Simultaneously, the units evaluated drone capabilities in extreme cold to support search and rescue operations, improving situational awareness and strengthening search patterns across difficult terrain.

“It’s important that we maintain strong relationships in the High North,” Zaioun said. “Our Allies operate here year-round, and working with them strengthens our ability to respond together if ever needed.”