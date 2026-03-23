Decision Advantages formed by ACC’s Operations Analysis Squadron

Photo By Jasmine Braswell | U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Kate Leonard, Air Combat Command Operations Analysis Squadron Combat Operations Analysis team lead, reviews the eGradebook landing page at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, March 23, 2026. The ACC OAS utilizes data-driven analysis to gain decision advantages. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Jasmine Braswell.) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. – On a battlefield where information is the ultimate weapon, Air Combat Command’s Operations Analysis Squadron delivers combat-ready clarity, transforming complex data into the decision advantage that saves lives and wins fights.

The mission at ACC OAS is to execute operational analysis by transforming data into decision advantage for ACC commanders and warfighters within combat airpower, cyberwarfare, and intelligence formations. “Our job is to turn raw data into a decision advantage,” said Maj. Phillip Jenkins, ACC OAS Director of Operations. “We deliver solutions that provide commanders with a crystal-clear, evidence-based picture of readiness. Ultimately, this work helps us defend the homeland and strengthens our entire Joint Force.”

The United States Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada took advantage of the OAS airmen with the eGradebook.

The development of the eGradebook stemmed from the need to innovate and meet current operational demands. Previously, evaluators relied on paper forms and excel spreadsheets which led to long hours and redundant work. The transition to a unified online platform automated trend analysis and streamlined data entry.

To accommodate the unique requirements of each weapons school and their specific aircraft or specialty, 18 customized solutions were developed by OAS.

“The eGradebook project fundamentally changes how we approach student development. We’ve moved away from fragmented data to a centralized system that gives us a clear view of student performance,” said Col. David T. Madson, commandant of the USAFWS. “This allows us to identify trends, close gaps, and better understand how our students are progressing, so we can tailor instruction to ensure we’re producing graduates of uncompromising quality.”

The OAS team is skilled in various techniques to include optimization, modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence, applied machine learning, decision analysis, applied probability and statistics, operational assessments, process automation, operations research, predictive analysis, data science and more.

Growing their capabilities as a squadron, they are looking to build upon and continue successful contribution to readiness and warfighting excellence.

“The goal of our work is to leverage DAF-wide tools to develop a solution that returned valuable time to Airmen, enabling them to focus on their duties and personal development rather than working through slow, manual processes,” said 2nd Lt. Kate Leonard, ACC OAS Combat Operations Analysis team lead. “Each ACC OAS project team applies their unique skills, such as programming, mathematics and statistical analysis, across a variety of platforms to improve unit efficiency and equip leaders with data-driven insights.”

For inquiries or requests for analytic support, contact the ACC Operations Analysis Squadron at DSN: 574-0089 or mailto:accoas.sq.workflow@us.af.mil.