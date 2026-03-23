3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment successfully completes training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center

Photo By Capt. Curtis Rookard | Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose for a unit photo outside of the "Tigerland" sign at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, on March 22, 2026. The Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, is a premier U.S. Army combat training center designed to prepare brigade-sized units for complex, real-world deployments see less | View Image Page

Photo By Capt. Curtis Rookard | Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose for a unit...... read more read more

FORT POLK, LOUISIANA — The 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment of the Florida Army National Guard successfully completed their training rotation on March 25, 2026 at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

Lt. Col. Adam Bailey, the battalion commander of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, commented on the necessity of training at a location such as the Joint Readiness Training Center as opposed to training at home station.

“JRTC’s purpose is to provide a realistic, tough, combat scenario-driven training environment” said Bailey. “The full-time opposing force helps replicate realistic combat scenarios that units wouldn’t normally have at home.”

As the commanding officer, Bailey leads a unit of over 200 Soldiers dedicated to defending America’s airspace. One of his Soldiers, Spc. Sebastian Dubon, an Avenger Crewmember with Bravo Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, earned the “Hero of the Battle” accolade and had the most simulated enemy aircraft kills during the training exercise.

“This training was important because we were able to be put in possible real-world scenarios where we would have to use all our skills we learned to survive,” remarked Dubon. “JRTC helped us hone in and practice our skills in our Avenger system.”

The 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, part of the Florida Army National Guard, specializes in providing short-range air defense (SHORAD) using Avenger systems to protect critical assets, maneuver forces, and the National Capital Region.

-30-