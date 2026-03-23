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    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment successfully completes training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center

    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment successfully completes training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center

    Photo By Capt. Curtis Rookard | Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment pose for a unit...... read more read more

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Story by Capt. Curtis Rookard 

    164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA — The 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment of the Florida Army National Guard successfully completed their training rotation on March 25, 2026 at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    Lt. Col. Adam Bailey, the battalion commander of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, commented on the necessity of training at a location such as the Joint Readiness Training Center as opposed to training at home station.

    “JRTC’s purpose is to provide a realistic, tough, combat scenario-driven training environment” said Bailey. “The full-time opposing force helps replicate realistic combat scenarios that units wouldn’t normally have at home.”

    As the commanding officer, Bailey leads a unit of over 200 Soldiers dedicated to defending America’s airspace. One of his Soldiers, Spc. Sebastian Dubon, an Avenger Crewmember with Bravo Battery of the 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, earned the “Hero of the Battle” accolade and had the most simulated enemy aircraft kills during the training exercise.

    “This training was important because we were able to be put in possible real-world scenarios where we would have to use all our skills we learned to survive,” remarked Dubon. “JRTC helped us hone in and practice our skills in our Avenger system.”

    The 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, part of the Florida Army National Guard, specializes in providing short-range air defense (SHORAD) using Avenger systems to protect critical assets, maneuver forces, and the National Capital Region.

    -30-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.25.2026 17:30
    Story ID: 561320
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment successfully completes training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, by CPT Curtis Rookard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment successfully completes training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center
    3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment successfully completes training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center

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